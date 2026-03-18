Algoa Bus strike set to continue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Algoa Bus Company strike is set to continue into the week as the company and labour unions remain at loggerheads.

The Algoa Bus Company strike is set to continue into the week as the company and labour unions remain at loggerheads.

Bus stops stood empty while taxi operators received an influx of commuters on Tuesday morning as a result of the protest action by hundreds of Algoa Bus Company (PTY) employees.

Commuters were forced to find alternative transport to schools and jobs.

The Algoa Bus Company confirmed that about 700 of its employees were involved in a legal protest that started on Monday.

It said more than 100 workers were protesting at the Korsten depot due to the implementation of the company’s new disciplinary code but declined to elaborate on the issues relating to the code.

Algoa Bus senior unit manager Mazotsho Duze said the protest came after negotiations with labour unions since Saturday deadlocked on Sunday.

“We are still in negotiations, it is not final,” Duze said.

“The issue is domestic issues within the company. I do not want people to think this is about wage increases.

“This is a disciplinary code that we have that labour feels some of the things are harsh and some of the things are not necessary.”

When asked what the disciplinary codes were, Duze said he was not at liberty to divulge that information at this stage of their negotiations.

“Here and there we are in disagreement, but there is progress,” he said.

“We do not know when it is going to end — it might end tomorrow, next week, we are not sure.

“Until we come to an agreement between labour and Algoa Bus with the community at large, we would like to apologise profusely for the inconvenience that the strike has caused.

“We reassure them that they are a very important part of this business — without them there is no us.

“We understand people have loaded their money.

“Children are writing their exams and we reassure them we are trying to reach an agreement with labour so that it is a smooth transition in terms of coming back to doing what we do best, which is ferrying the people of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.”

Algoa Bus Company spokesperson Fezi Keke said they had a staff complement of between 700-750 people, of whom 90% were part of unionised labour.

He said that at least 700 employees were on strike which had a big impact, not only on the remuneration aspect of the company, but on its reputation as well.

“On average, about 40,000-70,000 commuters a day buy cash tickets or smart cards; that is money that the company is losing at the moment,” Keke said.

“It is a staggering amount; it is difficult to quantify on a daily basis, because we use our systems to give us a more accurate figure.

“But I would say plus-minus a million rand is what the company is losing in terms of revenue and other cost-related issues.”

Frustrated KwaDwesi resident Kanya Bungani, 25, who was waiting for a bus near Livingstone Hospital on Tuesday, said: “Now I need to find another way to get home.

“I work night shift. I normally take a bus in the morning; now I have to pay more money.

“Apart from the money, I normally arrive home at 8am; I will probably get home later now.”

An Uncedo Taxi Association Transport member stationed at a Motherwell taxi rank, Vusumzi Mnyakana, said they had experienced larger numbers of commuters due to the protest.

“We experienced challenges from 6am-7am due to the high volume of people who needed transportation. The numbers began to go down from 7am-9am,” Mnyakana said.

“We can see the impact of the bus protest, because there has been an increase in the number of commuters that used the taxis today.

“Normally we transport about 600 commuters daily, but currently we have transported at least 800 people.

“Commuters who normally use a bus did not know which taxis to take, but we managed to serve them.”

Adding to the morning commotion were two accidents in Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a taxi and a truck were involved in an accident on the N2 on the Bluewater Bay bridge, while two taxis collided on the M4.

There were no fatalities.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald