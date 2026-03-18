Eastern Cape department probes piggery neglect after court ruling

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The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture is investigating the Rocklands piggery at the centre of the recent court case in which the man was found guilty of leaving his livestock to starve to death

The Eastern Cape department of agriculture is investigating the Rocklands piggery at the centre of the recent case which found the owner left had his livestock to starve and die of thirst.

The department confirmed this week that it had provided funding of R2.3m for the establishment of the Uster Rangers Hill Piggery, and it was satisfied the work had been completed.

However, after the Gqeberha magistrate’s court ruling against the owner of the piggery in terms of the Animal Protection Act, it had decided to probe the matter.

Eastern Cape agriculture department spokesperson Atule Joka said no funds were paid directly into Unathi Mafuya’s personal account.

“The department provided financial support of R2,336,896 in the 2019/20 and 2021/22 financial years through its comprehensive agricultural support programme.

“Project funds were paid to the service providers on completion of each phase of the project.”

He said the work covered by the funds included an environmental impact assessment for the envisaged piggery production enterprise, for which an independent professional had to be appointed.

“The department also funded the construction of two piggery buildings, 10 sow units and a manure dam, the drilling and equipping of a drought borehole, and the laying of water connections.”

He said the agriculture department had got involved again when concerns were raised by the SPCA.

The organisation inspected the property together with animal welfare group Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) and then requested help from the department.

“A state vet visited the farm to assess the condition of the animals. He produced a report and provided findings to the SPCA.

“The head of the [provincial agriculture] department has instructed the anti-fraud and corruption unit to investigate this matter.”

He said the department at the same time was continuing to engage with all relevant stakeholders.

The Herald contacted Mafuya on Monday for comment. He declined to respond directly and asked for questions to be emailed to him. This was done the same day but no response has been received and he did not answer follow-up calls.

It emerged from the court case that when the AACL inspected the piggery in January 2023, it found barren land, empty food bowls, waterless troughs and skeletal pigs scavenging for food among carcasses and bones.

Thirteen carcasses were found and, of the 113 pigs, geese and chickens still alive, 16 pigs had to be euthanised.

Mafuya, 40, also from Rocklands, pleaded guilty to contravening the Animal Protection Act by neglecting the animals for a lengthy period and denying them food and water, the required parasite treatment and other veterinary care.

The state, on behalf of the two animal welfare organisations, called for the maximum R40,000 fine or 12 months’ imprisonment.

Magistrate Ralton Basterman sentenced Mafuya to a fine of R20,000 or 12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years on condition that he does not contravene the Animal Protection Act in that period.

The accused was also ordered to pay R10,000 towards the costs incurred by the societies, which he has done.

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