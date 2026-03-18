Eastern Cape primary school thrilled with donation of R4.7m astro turf for soccer field

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Astra Primary School officially opened their new soccer turf on Tuesday afternoon. Pictured from left: Zachary Muller, 13, principal Helma Boggenpoel and Joshua Moses, 13, test it out

A festive atmosphere swept through Astra Primary School in Bloemendal on Tuesday afternoon as pupils, staff and visitors celebrated a major boost to the school’s sports facilities.

United Through Sport, an international sporting initiative, sponsored state-of-the-art soccer astro turf valued at more than R4.7m.

Smiles and a sense of achievement were everywhere as the ribbon was cut and children explored their new playing field.

School principal Helma Boggenpoel was overjoyed with the sponsorship. “This partnership with United Through Sport spans 20 years,” she said. “The initiative was envisaged about three years ago but there were many factors that hampered progress. Cape Civil Courts finally helped us see the project through.”

Boggenpoel highlighted the school’s community focus and expressed excitement about engaging local residents in using the turf.

“We are very pleased and grateful for this opportunity. Over the years, with United Through Sport we’ve achieved a lot, like erecting an astro hockey turf, a literacy centre, a multipurpose centre and even starting a garden.

This is very much the beginning. Children need to develop and there is so much potential in every child. I believe this is just the tip of the iceberg. The children will learn to compete, be disciplined and take pride in this astro turf — Morgan Harlin, United Through Sport

“They go beyond the classroom, taking coaches and children on educational tours. One of the best parts is the bursaries our learners can receive to study at former model C schools.

“I believe this partnership will continue to grow. As I go into retirement in a few days, I am confident the new principal will maintain this fantastic collaboration.”

Morgan Harlin of United Through Sport said the initiative went far beyond soccer. “This is very much the beginning. Children need to develop and there is so much potential in every child,” he said.

“I believe this is just the tip of the iceberg. The children will learn to compete, be disciplined and take pride in this astro turf. They must work as a team to maintain it.

“Beneath the turf is a water filtration system, so when it rains it filters the water, which can then be converted into clean drinking water. Everyone must take ownership of this new facility.”

Former principal Desmond Lewis, who championed sports during his tenure, praised the project. “The soccer turf is a brilliant idea. Players can only improve and with proper care it can also become a fundraiser for the school. I believe the kids will love playing on it,” he said.

Among the visitors enjoying the festivities was 17-year-old Chloe Molleson from the University Centre Somerset College in England. On a two-week programme in South Africa, she said she was impressed.

“The facilities are very nice. I’m excited for the school,” she said.

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