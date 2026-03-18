Fourth cross planted in northern areas ‘offers hope, place for people to pray’

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A cross has been planted in a playpark in Arcadia

A symbol of faith and hope has been unveiled in Carney Street, Arcadia, as the spiritual crime prevention desk of Bethelsdorp SAPS planted a cross in a local playpark.

The installation marks the fourth cross erected in the northern areas, after similar initiatives in Bloemendal, West End and Timothy Valley.

Pastor Abba Plaatjies said the initiative was inspired by his faith.

“Not everyone wants to go to church and here they have the opportunity to seek the face of the Lord any time of the day.

“Furthermore, residents feel safer when there is a symbol of hope. They regard this as a deterrent to the devil’s work and crime in general,” he said.

Bethelsdorp SAPS station commander Brigadier Mzwabantu Jada welcomed the initiative.

“I commend everybody behind this brilliant idea. Protecting people is not easy. We really need the intervention of God against crime.

“The spiritual crime prevention desk come together every Wednesday at the station to pray. We invite all churches to join them. This cross planting is a great initiative to secure a safer environment,” he said.

It is a place where you can go and lay down your burdens — Col John Perils

Col John Perils echoed the sentiment, saying police cannot combat crime alone.

“The help of everyone is needed to fight crime. This cross brings hope to the community. It is a place where you can go and lay down your burdens. We believe that it will give hope to many people. Even people of other areas are welcome to come and pray here,” he said.

Pastor Freddie Michaels described the cross as a beacon of hope, encouraging residents to make use of the space to connect with God.

Delivering the message of the day, evangelist Melvin Plaatjies said pain should not define people’s identities and urged the community to let go of the past.

Programme director Amber Blommetjie said residents should take ownership of the cross and ensure it is cared for, adding that extensive planning had gone into the initiative.

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