Gqeberha-born author shares her journey of healing in debut book

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Sinovuyo Maselana is the author of 'A Soul’s Checklist: Healed, Happy & Loved'

Gqeberha-born author Sinovuyo Maselana is sharing her journey of healing, faith and self-discovery through her debut book, A Soul’s Checklist: Healed, Happy & Loved.

The first-time author recently published the reflective collection of short poems and affirmations, written to encourage readers navigating life’s difficult seasons to rediscover healing, self-love and happiness.

Maselana, who hails from KwaMagxaki but now lives in Johannesburg, attended Collegiate Girls’ High School before completing a BCom in business management at Nelson Mandela University.

Though she works in the corporate sector, Maselana says writing has been a passion and an important outlet for reflection for years.

“I started writing during Covid, during a time when I was dealing with grief, loss and a lot of emotional pain.

“Writing became a safe space for me to process everything I was feeling. It was never meant to be a book at first,” she said.

“I was simply trying to make sense of my experiences and finding a way to heal.

“Over time I realised that many people were going through similar struggles, and sharing my reflections helped others feel less alone.”

Since its release, the self-published book has already resonated with readers.

Maselana said she sold about 100 copies in less than a month, which she said was encouraging for a first-time independent author.

She first shared many of her reflections on social media, where people who related to her message began engaging with her work.

Encouraged by the response, she decided in 2025 to turn her writing into a book.

A Soul’s Checklist is structured around three themes that reflect a journey of personal growth — healed, happy and loved.

“It was scary stepping into space as a first-time author, especially because self-publishing was something completely new to me,” she said.

“I had to do a lot of research and trust the process, but it was a passion project that I felt strongly about completing.

“Seeing the book finally come together was both emotional and rewarding.”

Maselana’s interest in understanding people and emotional wellbeing later led her to further her studies.

“As someone who grew up in Gqeberha, it would mean a lot for this story to reach the community that helped shape me,” she said.

“My hope is that the book reminds people that healing is possible and that happiness can be rebuilt gently over time.

“Sometimes choosing yourself and taking care of your wellbeing is the first step toward finding love again.”

The book retails for R250 excluding delivery costs.

She will be in Gqeberha between March 28 and April 5 for those who would like to purchase a copy or have their books signed.

Book launch details are still to be announced.