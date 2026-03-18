Juggling three jobs pays off big for funnyman ‘Dakes’

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After entering the stand-up comedy scene during the uncertainty of the pandemic in 2020, Daelon 'Dakes' Matthys, who hails from Gelvandale, has carved out a name for himself through persistence and an unrelenting work ethic

Gqeberha comedian Daelon “Dakes” Matthys, who also balances life as a mechanic and tattoo artist, has been nominated for Best Breakthrough Act at this year’s Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

After entering the stand-up scene during the uncertainty of the 2020 pandemic, Matthys, who hails from Gelvandale, has steadily carved out a name for himself through persistence and an unrelenting work ethic.

He described his nomination, which was announced last week, as humbling and deeply affirming.

“I am completely overcome with emotion, so many things all at once but mostly gratitude towards all my colleagues and peers who voted for me.

“Having started stand-up in the heart of a pandemic back in 2020 and not stopping at all up to this very day, it means the world to me just to know the hard work I’ve put in is being recognised.

“It really just refuels the will to push forward.”

Long before he entered the spotlight, Matthys began building his foundation as a motor mechanic in 2008, after finishing high school.

A decade later, he expanded into tattooing, a craft he described as both a creative outlet and a means of funding music events he organised and MCed.

These early experiences behind the microphone became a training ground, helping him to become comfortable performing in front of live audiences as he prepared to pursue stand-up comedy.

“The one big challenge rising comedians all face is balancing life and building a career in this industry.

“In the beginning it’s working for free a lot and funding yourself.

“Working a day job and doing shows at night can be physically and mentally straining.

“Most of the time the only encouragement is the laughter. That’s what keeps you going and pushing to create more.”

Describing his day jobs, he said: “I’m a qualified mechanic, currently doing both cars and tattoos in my own space at home ... and through house calls.”

Though juggling multiple responsibilities while building his career was not easy, Matthys said the hard work helped him sharpen his skills and shape his versatility as a performer.

“All the services I provide now are about the people, building relationships and offering a unique and very personal experience.

“Working closely with clients gives you good insight into what they want when attending shows,” he said.

Drawing from lessons learnt from his day jobs, Matthys has applied a customer-focused mindset to all his endeavours, while ensuring his creativity and independence.

As public voting for the awards opened, Matthys said he viewed his nomination as more than personal recognition, saying it offered hope for anyone chasing a dream through sheer determination.

Voting is open via SMS by texting “Break2” to 33896 or online at comicschoice.com.

The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards take place at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on May 2.