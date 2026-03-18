Last chance to enter for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz​

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Teams listen attentively as quizmaster Gareth Burley takes them through proceedings for the Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz. Entries for the 2026 competition close at noon on Tuesday March 24

There is just one week left for high schools from the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter their teams of general knowledge fundis for the 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.

Viktor Kurz, executive principal of 2025 winners Theodor Herzl High School, encouraged schools to take part, saying the quiz provided a platform for pupils to challenge themselves in a supportive and exciting environment.

“It also reminds them that learning can be fun and competitive in the best way, and that it is something to be proud of,” Kurz said.

“Participating in the quiz also reinforces the notion that learning about the world around one is important.”

The winning team members from 2025 — Haroon Aslam, now 17, Morgan Johnson, 18, Liyemah Funani, 17, and Charlotte Marran, 17 — are all returning this year.

“Winning the quiz last year was a moment of immense pride for our whole school community, and a wonderful celebration of our pupils’ hard work and curiosity,” Kurz said.

“It reinforced the spirit at Theodor Herzl that it is ‘cool to be clever’ and that academic enthusiasm is something to celebrate.

“The initiative has given the pupils who took part a real boost in confidence and a chance to develop their teamwork and quick-thinking skills.”

Alexander Road High School took top honours in 2021, when the quiz was revived after an absence of some years.

Paterson High School won back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, and Uitenhage High School won in 2024.

One school which has consistently placed in the top three in recent years is Victoria Park High School.

“To finish second out of more than 50 schools last year, in a competition that included more than 200 pupils, was a remarkable accomplishment and something we are immensely proud of,” VP principal Gareth Jacobson said.

“This achievement reflects the curiosity, dedication and breadth of knowledge our pupils bring to their studies.

“It also highlights the strong culture of academic excellence we value at Victoria Park High School.

“I would strongly encourage other schools to take part in the Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.

“It is a prestigious competition that brings together schools from across the region in a spirit of friendly rivalry and camaraderie.

“More importantly, the quiz encourages pupils to develop a strong general knowledge and stay informed about what is happening in the world around them,” Jacobson said.

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“In a time when information is everywhere, it is vital that young people cultivate curiosity, critical thinking and an awareness of global and local affairs.”

Three of VP’s four team members from 2025 will be back — Chad Muller, Zuphaphe Mamase and new captain William Udemans, all in grade 11 and 16 years old.

Newcomer Maria Udemans, William’s twin sister, replaces the school’s 2025 head boy Liam Case who was team captain last year.

William, who has taken part for three consecutive years, from grade 8-10, said hard work and discipline were key values he had taken away from participating in the quiz.

“There are nights when you don’t feel like studying the newspaper because you’re tired or preparing for a test the next day.

“However, you still have to push through because your team is relying on you.

“It teaches you to stay committed, work consistently and always strive to improve.”

This time, there is a prize package worth more than R280,000 at stake, which includes a R35,000 cash prize from co-naming sponsor Isuzu Motors SA to be shared among the top three schools.

Other sponsors are Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Bargain Books, Woolworths Beauty, Pick n Pay, Woodlands Dairy, Sammo My Tutor, and Waltons.

Quiz entries close on Tuesday March 24, with The Herald and Isuzu Motors SA delivering bulk copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over five weeks, from April 8 to May 15, to help teams prepare.

General knowledge questions will cover local, national and international news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure, with most of the questions drawn from The Herald over that period.

Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.

Entrants may be from grades 8-12, and schools may enter manually or online at www.bit.ly/schoolquiz26.

Entries may also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing ulayb@theherald.co.za by noon on March 24.

Elimination rounds one and two will take place on Saturday May 2, with the round of 16 and quarterfinals on May 9, and the semifinals and finals on May 16.

All rounds will be held at The Venue at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre.

The quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds will be live-streamed on The Herald’s Facebook page.

For more information, email The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za.

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