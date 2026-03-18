No live cattle — but Bathurst Agricultural Show is a go

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Though the organisers have cancelled events involving live cattle, the Bathurst Agricultural Show remains on track with four days of family-friendly activities, agricultural displays, entertainment, food stalls and community events.

The show is scheduled to run from March 26-29.

“The society has decided, following careful consideration and in line with expert veterinary guidance, there will be no live cattle exhibited or present at the upcoming 2026 Bathurst Agricultural Show,” the organisers said in a media release.

The precautionary decision was taken in consultation with Agri Eastern Cape (AgriEC) in light of the national outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

The popular Elite Fat Stock Auction and Competition will proceed as planned, but in an adapted online format.

Bidding and viewing will be conducted digitally, with large screens positioned in the stock area at the Bathurst showgrounds to allow guests to follow the proceedings live.

“This innovative solution ensures the competition remains accessible and exciting for participants and spectators alike,” the organisers said.

“There is tremendous enthusiasm from farmers for the Fat Stock competition this year, bolstered by excellent cash prizes and exciting sponsorship support from Farmers Weekly.

“The event continues to highlight top-quality livestock production and rewards excellence in the sector.”

Sheep and goats will be permitted at the show, subject to all necessary biosecurity protocols and compliance with movement and exhibition guidelines.

“The Bathurst Agricultural Society thanks farmers, stakeholders and AgriEC for their collaboration and understanding.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to an enjoyable and responsible show while prioritising animal health and industry recovery,” the organisers said.

Tickets and further details are available at www.bathurstshow.org .

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