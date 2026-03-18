Plettenberg Bay farm Kwendalo gains global nod for sustainability

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Rene Stoltz, president of Skal International Garden Route, hands over the award to Dr John Cavill, founder of Kwendalo

A holistic wellness farm in Plettenberg Bay, celebrated for its commitment to nature conservation and local education, has earned the Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award for its education and social programmes.

Kwendalo was nominated by the Garden Route Club in 2025 in the Education and Social Programme category, securing fourth place and achieving the highest ranking among African entries.

Skål International, a global tourism organisation, connects more than 12,500 members across 302 clubs in 84 countries.

Each year, club members nominate regional organisations for the Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards, which span eight categories.

“I am greatly honoured to have received this international recognition for Kwendalo’s Education and Social programmes that focus on aspects of nature and sustainability,” the CEO and founder of Kwendalo, Dr John Cavill, said.

Cavill highlighted the impact of their initiatives, noting: “The successful pilot introduction of The Harmony Project at Bahia Formosa School in Plettenberg Bay, which led the school to become the first international school outside the UK to achieve Harmony School Accreditation, clearly demonstrates the value of our approach to improving child education in SA.

“We now look forward to introducing the concept at other schools on the Garden Route.”

He also pointed to Kwendalo’s expanding role in avitourism.

“Our recent development as a BirdLife SA member, GoBirding Accommodation Centre and hosting partner for the Bitou Birding Festival, extends our work towards becoming the centre for bird-focused tourism on the Garden Route.”

Spanning 16ha on the outskirts of Plettenberg Bay, Kwendalo offers organically grown medicinal herbs, fruit and vegetables, a coffee shop, natural therapies, birding activities, educational facilities and self-catering accommodation.

The farm also serves as the South African partner for the UK-based Harmony Project, which promotes a learning approach centred on sustainability and nature.

Through this work, Kwendalo seeks to foster regenerative futures by strengthening human–nature connections.

“Kwendalo’s vision is to help shape a world where human–nature connectedness underpins everyday wellbeing, deep learning and social-ecological harmony,” Cavill said.

“Our mission is to promote regenerative futures through inclusive, nature-inspired learning and practice, fostering resilient health and harmony within individuals, society and the natural world.

“We aim for the Kwendalo Institute to be a globally respected hub for nature-connected learning, research and regenerative practice.”

The awards, which cover eight categories, were celebrated at Kwendalo’s Harmony Centre, where Rene Stoltz, president of Skål International Garden Route, presented Cavill with a plaque recognising the farm’s achievement.

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