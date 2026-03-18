Relief for passengers as strike-hit Algoa Bus to resume services

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The Algoa Bus Company is set to resume services on Thursday morning after workers went on strike on Monday.

The Algoa Bus Company is set to resume operations in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday after the successful resolution of a three-day strike.

The protest started on Monday, as about 700 employees downed tools over disputes linked to the company’s internal disciplinary code.

The strike caused chaos, with commuters scrambling to find alternative transport to get to and from work.

Scores of schoolchildren were also affected by the disruption of the bus service.

However, operations are set to return to normal from Thursday morning.

Algoa Bus spokesperson Fezi Keke confirmed that the strike had been suspended, saying union representatives had requested a meeting with management at about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

He said the meeting, led by Algoa Bus Company managing director Douglas Govender, followed consultations between union leaders and their members, after which a decision was taken to suspend the strike.

Workers asked to be allowed to return to work on Thursday morning, citing logistical challenges that would prevent some of them from returning to duty on Wednesday afternoon.

The company’s management agreed.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) Eastern Cape regional secretary Siphamandla Mazinyo confirmed that the protest had been suspended.

“We have reached an agreement; we have called off the strike and buses will operate as normal,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of organised labour, Mazinyo outlined the root cause of the dispute.

He said Algoa Bus had been operating under an existing disciplinary code, but changes introduced by the employer imposed stricter accountability measures.

“After this policy was applied, many employees were fired or dismissed.

“As the union of Amcu, we could have at least five [such] cases.

“Because their policy has become a problem, we decided to approach the employer to engage in discussions. We made amendments and proposed it to them.”

He said the union’s proposals did not oppose the imposition of disciplinary action where necessary but argued that sanctions had become too severe.

In some cases, a single transgression could result in dismissal, whereas previously it might have led to a written warning.

“We launched a case with the bargaining council to help us with the dispute in around the third quarter of 2025.

“We engaged for a long time before deciding to strike.

“This policy covers many items, so it is difficult to make a specific reference.

“But we have a list of issues and made recommended amendments,” he said.

Keke said: “When we [previously] had meetings on Saturday and Monday with organised labour, we had agreed to a road map that would lead us to an amended or an updated disciplinary code, taking into account all the demands put on the table.

“The turnaround time given was a month.”

Keke said the strike was initially called off on Sunday, but union representatives changed their stance on Monday, indicating that their members wanted a signed agreement.

Management responded that it could not sign off on matters that had not yet been fully deliberated and processed, including obtaining the necessary legal input from all affected parties.

He said while no formal agreement had been signed, there was a consensus, in principle, on the issues raised.

Keke confirmed that engagements with the unions on the issue dated back to the third quarter of 2025.

He said the company had encouraged union representatives to submit comprehensive proposals towards a revised disciplinary code, but this was not fully pursued, leading to a formal dispute.

“The unions do not only represent drivers; they represent the workshop — some represent the cash offices.

“So we were looking at a company-wide amendment.”

Keke said the disciplinary code dated back to 2017, with a settlement agreement signed in 2015.

However, technological advances within the company had changed how cases were assessed, necessitating updates to the code to align with these developments.

The company now uses camera systems and artificial intelligence to monitor operations and investigate alleged misconduct.

“We have new camera systems in buses. What happens in the bus can therefore be monitored.”

He said that unions now viewed the existing code as harsh, largely because the new technology had made it easier to prove misconduct that might previously have gone undetected.

According to Keke, camera footage had exposed ticket irregularities and instances of theft, making it more difficult for employees to evade accountability under long-standing sanctions.

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