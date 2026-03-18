What cops discovered in Vicki’s shallow grave

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Bay businessman Arnold Terblanche made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha High Court on Friday, Terblanche trial was postponed to Monday over photo evidence Picture Eugene Coetzee

The estranged wife of Gqeberha businessman Arnold Terblanche still had her jewellery and clothes on when she was discovered lying on her back in a shallow man-made grave in Greenbushes.

Details of how Vicki’s lifeless body was found emerged in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday when provincial crime scene investigator Warrant Officer Sherwin Walsh took to the stand.

He spent much of the day under cross-examination by Terblanche’s lawyer, Peter Daubermann.

The deputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha, advocate Marius Stander, had earlier requested that Walsh’s photographs of the scene not be shown on the flat screen TV set up in the courtroom because they were too sensitive.

Instead, they were handed up to the judge as evidence.

In addition to the grave, Walsh had also taken pictures of the BMW that was driven by Vicki’s boyfriend, convicted murderer Reinhardt Leach, at the time, as well as Vicki’s Mill Park house where she was killed in October 2021.

The body of Vicki Terblanche, 42, was found in Greenbushes in a shallow grave (Eugene coetzee)

It is the state’s case that Terblanche hired Leach to murder the mother of his child.

Leach then enlisted a mutual friend, Dylan Cullis, to assist him.

Another person of interest, Mario de Ridder Jnr, has since turned state witness.

Both Leach and Cullis admitted to their involvement and claimed the murder was carried out at the behest of Terblanche.

However, Leach and Cullis blamed each other for the actual killing.

Vicki was drugged and then suffocated.

Both men are serving lengthy prison sentences, while Terblanche maintains his innocence.

In a full confession, Cullis said Leach had allegedly been hired by Terblanche to kill Vicki on October 18 2021.

He said after Vicki was drugged and suffocated, her body was buried in Greenbushes.

Leach later reported her missing to the police.

Cullis eventually led investigators to her body.

Walsh told the court that inside the grave, Vicki still had her underwear on beneath a “dark-bluish dress” which looked like a nightie.

He said she was wearing bracelets — one on her left wrist and two on her right — and had earrings and a necklace on.

He said there also appeared to be blood on her head.

Convicted murderer Reinhardt Leach has been sentenced to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment (EUGENE COETZEE)

Daubermann asked if she appeared injured.

“It looked like [there was] an injury on her head,” Walsh said, clarifying that he was unable to say for certain.

Walsh further detailed how, once she had been lifted from the grave and placed on a stretcher, he had turned her body around to identify any marks or possible injuries. But he could not immediately confirm any visible injuries.

Walsh then covered her hands with plastic and tightened them with a cable tie to preserve DNA evidence.

He said he also took samples of the soil at the grave to match it with the samples taken from the BMW.

They were a match.

Samples of what he believed were blood stains inside the vehicle came back negative, and the fingerprints lifted were not a match.

Inside the car, Walsh said he found a packet of dagga, a packet of tik and a bullet.

During the gruelling testimony, there were some surprising lighter moments, such as when Daubermann asked Walsh how he knew it was dagga in the vehicle.

The officer responded that he was able to identify it by smell alone.

This left many in the courtroom gallery trying to stifle their giggles.

Shortly thereafter, Daubermann ignited yet another lighter moment when Walsh revealed that he had also found another substance inside the vehicle that he could not identify.

Dylan Cullis testifies in the Gqeberha high court while murder accused Reinhardt Leach, in the foreground, looks on (EUGENE COETZEE)

The “substance” turned out to be juice for a vape.

Continuing his testimony, Walsh said he found a cellphone, two rings and some money in the car.

In the glove box, there was a phone charger, a Wi-Fi router and a watch.

Walsh said a number of items were also in the boot, including sports shoes, one with a blood spatter, counterfeit money, iced tea and other items.

He said some of the items were bagged by another detective at the scene.

Terblanche, who is out on bail of R1m, has maintained his innocence throughout.

Testimony continues on Thursday.

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