Chamber warns of dire economic impact from Nelson Mandela Bay outages

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Recurring pylon failures and prolonged power outages in Nelson Mandela Bay are piling pressure on businesses, with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber warning that failing infrastructure is driving up costs, disrupting production and eroding the metro’s credibility as an investment destination. Pictured is chamber chief executive officer Denise van Huyssteen

From small enterprises to major manufacturers, businesses are paying the price for Nelson Mandela Bay’s failure to maintain its electricity, water and sanitation infrastructure.

The fallout is immediate and costly — lost sales, cancelled bookings, damaged equipment, production delays and missed export orders.

All this drives up the cost of doing business.

Beyond the factory floor and shopfront, the damage runs deeper, eroding the metro’s credibility and dimming its appeal as an investment destination.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen.

She said the chamber was alarmed that yet another protracted power outage has occurred again, due to yet another pylon issue.

The top piece of a pylon snapped on Wednesday in Bushy Park, causing another massive power outage in Gqeberha.

The pylon is located on the 132kW Chelsea–Arlington electricity line on a farm.

“This highlights the gravity of the very serious infrastructure management crisis affecting the metro in the areas of electricity, water and sanitation.

“These failures are occurring due to the lack of adequate and routine maintenance of the metro’s infrastructure over many years, which has very serious consequences on the lives of communities and the local economy as a whole.”

Earlier this month, a Chelsea-Arlington 132KV lattice tower collapsed, causing sections of the metro to be without power for five days.

Less than two months before that, two major electricity transmission towers on the Chatty-Bloemendal 132kV line collapsed, leaving large parts of the metro without electricity and water for five days.

In August 2025, the Chelsea-Arlington 132kV line collapsed, causing a power outage for more than a week.

“To date little progress has been made on promises and commitments made more than two years ago that the reconstruction of these facilities and that maintenance would be performed on key electricity structures around Nelson Mandela Bay to avoid another prolonged power outage,” she said.

“The lack of electricity reliability, which is reflected in the high number of unplanned power outages and power dips, is of major concern to businesses operating in the metro.

“They have a direct impact on the ongoing viability of business operations and their ability to sustain much-needed jobs in a metro which has an unacceptably high official unemployment rate of 27.1%.”

“While loadshedding has eased over the past year, unplanned outages and power dips have intensified and now represent a high risk to our local economy.”

She said since January 2023, the chamber recorded 203 unplanned outages across key industrial and commercial areas.

This infrastructure management crisis must be treated as an emergency requiring immediate and decisive intervention. — Denise van Huyssteen, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive

“This is an untenable reality for a metro which is anchored around the manufacturing sector and which is already under immense pressure due to geopolitical shifts, the influx of imported products into the market, logistics challenges and the energy security issues of the last few years.”

She said the chamber has, over a number of years, called for the urgent renewal of 132kV maintenance contracts and warned of the risks associated with neglecting critical infrastructure.

“We have also advocated for technical support through Eskom’s active partnering initiative to help address these persistent challenges.

“The chamber and our members continue to offer technical support through a multi-stakeholder technical task team and to date have adopted 23 sub-stations to prevent them from being vandalised.

“This infrastructure management crisis – which includes electricity, water and sanitation – must be treated as an emergency requiring immediate and decisive intervention.

“Priority actions must include implementing funded maintenance plans, renewing critical service contracts, ensuring accountable infrastructure spending is in place, filling critical vacancies, maintaining tools of trade such as vehicles, and strengthening security measures to protect vital assets such as municipal substations and pump stations.

“The reality is that businesses cannot keep their doors open if they cannot rely on reliable electricity, water and sanitation services.”

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