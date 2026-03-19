Dairy farmer’s fury at state’s handling of foot-and-mouth outbreak

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A prominent Eastern Cape commercial dairy farmer has written an open letter to Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, criticising his department’s “too little too late” response to Foot and Mouth Disease and spelling out in stark terms the devastating effect on just two farms in his operation. Picture: Mouton van Zyl

“Farmers are fighting to save their animals. Your department is still fighting paperwork.”

Those are the words of Eastern Cape dairy farmer Edgar Brotherton, whose open letter to agriculture minister John Steenhuisen lays bare the devastating toll of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) on his farming operation — and his frustration at what he describes as a slow and inadequate government response.

Brotherton, a prominent commercial dairy farmer with operations in Khowa (formerly Elliot) and Komani, says delays in sourcing and distributing vaccines have cost him millions of rand, wiped out generations of breeding stock, and forced the dumping of vast quantities of milk.

In a hard-hitting letter published on social media, he accuses the department of reacting “too little too late” as the disease spread through his herds.

He said he first wrote to the minister at the end of January, urgently requesting vaccines for his dairy herd in Khowa after neighbouring cattle became infected.

Six weeks later, his fears were realised.

The outbreak tore through his 1,800-strong milking herd, leaving a trail of losses.

To date, he says:

785,000 litres of milk have been discarded due to more than 850 mastitis-infected cows, with about 3,600 litres still being dumped daily — “food literally going down the drain”;

He has already lost R5.5m in milk income, with losses expected to exceed R8m, at about R25,000 per day;

Fifty cows have died and 38 were euthanised, representing a replacement loss of about R1.5m, with more deaths expected; and

Ninety percent of his autumn calf crop has died, with the remainder euthanised — wiping out the future genetic line of his herd.

Mastitis, a secondary infection linked to FMD, causes inflammation of the udder and in severe cases can lead to rupturing.

Agri Eastern Cape president Peter Cloete said milk production had been impacted by the disease and secondary infections such as mastitis.

“Number one, they can’t sell the milk.”

He said exports had been affected hugely because several countries had banned exports from SA.

“Not only beef, mutton also.”

Asked if it was safe to eat meat of an infected animal, Cloete said: “Absolutely 100% safe. The minute the animal dies, the pH changes and the virus goes.

“There’s absolutely no effect on humans.”

Brotherton said his veterinary bill for February alone reached R1.5m, with a further R800,000 expected in March.

The crisis has since spread to his Komani operation.

He also criticised what he described as the department’s focus on “roadshows” showcasing vaccine rollouts.

“I would be very interested to know the cost to taxpayers of these roadshows, money that could far better have been spent dealing with the crisis itself,” he said.

While acknowledging that vaccines have begun arriving, he said supply had been insufficient and delayed.

“Farmers generally welcome the dribs and drabs of vaccine that have finally arrived, but the reality is that government action has been far too little and far too late.”

He pointed to delays in vaccine distribution after a shipment arrived at OR Tambo International Airport.

“It then took six days for that vaccine to travel from OR Tambo to Komani in the middle of a national crisis.”

He said vaccines took about 14 days to become effective, meaning his Komani herd was infected before protection could take hold.

“That is the urgency farmers are dealing with while government moves at its usual snail’s pace.”

He added that, in his view, restrictions preventing farmers from sourcing vaccines themselves were compounding the crisis.

“To date in the Eastern Cape only about a third of dairy cows have been vaccinated — if that.

“By the time the rest are done it will already be time for the second injection.

“Farmers are fighting to save their animals. Your department is still fighting paperwork.”

Brotherton’s experience is not isolated.

Stutterheim dairy farmer Walter Biggs said he had also suffered heavy losses, with between 30 and 40 cows dying as a result of FMD and secondary infections.

“We probably peaked at about 400 cows with mastitis at one stage, so were throwing all that milk away.

“On top of it, when the cows start with foot-and-mouth, their mouths are very sore, so they’re not eating their feed properly, so milk production drops,” Biggs said.

“A lot of these cows … they’re never going to milk properly again.”

Because of the severe mastitis, farmers are forced to treat cattle with antibiotics, which means milk cannot be sold and must be discarded.

Beef farmer James Miller said the immediate impact on local meat sales had been limited, but warned of longer-term risks linked to export restrictions.

“Beef prices have remained stable locally, [but] FMD-free beef is hard to come by.

“There’s a lot of quarantine farms and a lot of farms protected [from] FMD.

“So, as a farmer on the ground, we haven’t really seen a huge impact in price yet.

“Exports have definitely slowed and as far as volumes exported over the last, well, for 2025 and start of 2026 are far less than previous [years],” Miller said.

According to Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS), SA’s beef exports dropped 26% in 2025, with shipments to China falling 69% following a ban imposed in May.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Robert McFarlane said milk from infected cows was safe for human consumption if properly treated.

“People cannot get foot-and-mouth disease [from eating the animals], there is another disease called hand, foot and mouth, but that is not the same,” he said.

“In dairy cows, the quality of milk is not as good, there is a higher somatic cell count, which means that the quality is not as good.”

He cautioned, however, that raw milk could pose a risk.

“The fear only exists if raw, unpasteurised milk is consumed by other cloven-hoofed animals that it may pass on the virus and cause new outbreaks.

“FMD-affected animals will produce milk of poorer quality during and shortly after suffering from FMD,” McFarlane said.

Veterinarian Dr Ishmael Jaja said dairy farmers in the Eastern Cape had been hardest hit, noting the province’s importance to national milk production.

Agriculture ministry spokesperson Joylene van Wyk said she would respond to the Dispatch’s detailed questions on Wednesday but had not done so by the time of publication.

But she added that while there were “always those who choose to be social media warriors” the minister and his department were “very busy on the ground”.

“We are getting on with the work. We are well on track to meet our targets in terms of vaccine acquisition, the largest in our history, and rollout.” — Daily Dispatch