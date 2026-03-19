Family holds prayer vigil for kidnapped woman

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The family of kidnapped woman Beyonce Cairncross have set up a prayer corner in the home

While the family of Beyonce Cairncross wait anxiously for her safe return a week after she was kidnapped, they say they have not yet received any proof of life from her abductors.

In the meantime, there are no new leads and the Hawks are still investigating the matter.

Cairncross, 22, was abducted from outside the Famhealth Medipark complex in Gelvandale on Wednesday last week.

As she was just about to enjoy a gym session with a family member at about 3pm, she was accosted by four armed men who shoved her inside a VW Polo before speeding off.

The family member was reportedly unharmed.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Missionvale.

Her kidnappers also followed through with a ransom demand.

Speaking from the family home on Wednesday — a week after the harrowing ordeal which continues to haunt her loved ones — Cairncross’s uncle, Shane de Boer, said they were scared, but remained hopeful.

De Boer travelled to Gqeberha from Johannesburg to support the family.

“We are keeping the faith, but I must admit there is a lot of fear.

“The abductors must have watched her movements closely and kept track of where she went, and at what time,” he said.

A recent picture of kidnapped woman Bianca Cairncross (SUPPLIED)

Taryn Yearwood, her father’s girlfriend, described Cairncross as an energetic, friendly and supportive young woman.

“She has four siblings and this whole ordeal has affected them badly. Everybody is on the edge of their seats.

“All we want to know is that she is safe and unharmed.

“The siblings all have a very close relationship with each other. They feel the void and it is not nice to witness.”

A family friend, Craig Sias, said what made them worry even more was that Cairncross was a young woman, making her even more vulnerable.

“It is very frustrating to just sit back and wait for news. We are worried sick and just want her home, safe and sound,” Sias said.

Sias said the kidnappers had contacted the family and would call sometimes two to three days apart.

He did not mention a ransom demand.

On Thursday night, a prayer vigil was held at the centre in Springbok Street where Cairncross was kidnapped.

In a section of her house, the family had set up an area to pray.

Open Bibles, prayer beads and crosses, candles, flowers and pictures of Cairncross were placed on the counter.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said there were no new leads at this time.

He said the matter was still under investigation.

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