Gqeberha visual effects ace toasts triumph of ‘The Fix’ at Saftas

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Gqeberha's Tristan Brown and Charles Tait are part of the production team of the sci-fi feature film 'The Fix' that won four gongs at the annual SA Film and Television Awards

Two creatives from Gqeberha, Tristan Brown and Charles Tait, were part of the winning visual effects team behind celebrated sci-fi feature film The Fix.

The movie was one of the standout productions at the 19th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) last weekend, taking home four Golden Horns.

The Fix scooped Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Achievement in Sound Design, Best Achievement in Visual Effects (VFX), and Best Achievement in Cinematography, underscoring the film’s strength in both its visual storytelling and overall production quality.

Released in 2024 and directed by Kelsey Egan, The Fix is set in a dystopian futuristic version of Cape Town where the air is toxic and survival uncertain.

The story follows Ella, played by Grace von Dien, a model who takes a mysterious designer drug that triggers a shocking physical transformation.

As powerful forces begin to hunt her for the potential of her mutation, she discovers that what is happening to her could hold the key to saving humanity.

Blending elements of science fiction, body horror and action, the film stands out for its high-concept storytelling and visually striking world-building.

Reflecting on the significance of the win, Brown said the Golden Horns represented more than individual achievement.

He highlighted the importance of teamwork in the film industry while expressing the hope that their success would inspire other aspiring filmmakers, particularly those from Gqeberha, to push creative boundaries and bring their ideas to life.

Brown said the recognition carried deeper meaning beyond the award itself.

“Winning a Golden Horn is incredibly special because it represents a collective effort and the idea that no-one succeeds alone in this industry.

“For me, it is not about bragging but about inspiring other filmmakers, especially those from Gqeberha, to push beyond the norm and tell the stories they want to tell.

“The film industry is constantly evolving, and there is space for fresh voices and bold ideas.

“My journey has always been driven by imagination and the question of ‘what if’.

“Being part of a project like this shows that those ideas can become reality with dedication and teamwork.”

Tait, a former lecturer of Brown’s, was not available to be interviewed because he was overseas and working on another project.

The award for make-up and hairstyling is particularly evident in the film’s body-horror elements, where Ella’s transformation is both unsettling and visually intricate, requiring detailed prosthetics and design work that balance beauty with distortion.

The sound design enhances the film’s atmosphere, from quiet, tense moments to intense action scenes, working closely with the visuals to build suspense and highlight themes of survival and change.

The visual effects are also key in bringing the story to life, especially in portraying the futuristic world and the protagonist’s transformation.

Together with strong cinematography, this gives the film a polished, high-quality look that matches international standards.

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