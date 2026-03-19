Message exchange after Vicki’s murder under spotlight

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The boyfriend of murdered Gqeberha mother Vicki Terblanche sent her estranged husband a message before police discovered her body in a shallow grave.

The evidence was presented in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, where Vicki’s husband, Arnold Terblanche, is on trial for orchestrating her murder.

He is accused of hiring Vicki’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, to carry out the killing.

Leach then enlisted his mutual friend, Dylan Cullis, to help execute the plan.

Earlier on Thursday, Constable Chantelle Stevens testified about her interaction with a woman who had allegedly posed as an estate agent at Vicki’s Mill Park home.

The “estate agent”, Carissa Roets — the twin sister of Terblanche’s then-girlfriend — contacted police on October 20 2021, raising concerns about Vicki’s whereabouts.

During the proceedings, defence attorney Peter Daubermann read a message that Leach, who has since been jailed for his role in the murder, sent to Terblanche that day.

According to the defence, Vicki was already dead and buried when Leach sent the message at 3.05 pm — an hour before Stevens arrived at the Westville Village complex.

In the message, Leach told Terblanche that Vicki had been using drugs and that they had argued the previous evening.

Daubermann said Leach indicated that after the argument, he had left with some of her property — or “drove away” — and returned to find Vicki was gone.

“I want you to consider what Leach conveyed to Terblanche in the message, together with your later interaction with him,” Daubermann told Stevens.

The attorney was responding to Stevens’ testimony that she had received a phone call from a man claiming to be Terblanche on October 23 2021, after police were alerted by Cullis that Vicki had been killed.

Stevens was unsure if the call took place on the night of October 22 or in the early hours of October 23, but said the caller had asked if she had information about Vicki.

Stevens said the call came after she had already informed Roets that there was “very, very bad news”.

The two women had exchanged contact numbers during their first meeting on October 20, and Roets had sent Stevens a video clip showing drugs in Vicki’s house.

In February 2025, during Leach’s murder trial, Roets testified that she had pretended to be an estate agent to gain access to the secure Mill Park complex where Vicki lived.

She said she acted on the instruction of her twin sister, who was dating Terblanche at the time.

Once inside, Roets was instructed to call the police so a missing persons report could be filed.

According to the state, Vicki had been murdered two days before Roets’ visit.

Stevens testified that she was dispatched to Vicki’s unit on October 20 following Roets’ missing person concerns.

On arrival, Roets was waiting outside the unit and expressed concern that Vicki had seemingly not been home for some time.

When Stevens asked her if she wanted to file a report, Roets said she would rather wait a couple of days.

At the time, Stevens said she did not feel anything was untoward.

On October 22, Stevens messaged Roets asking for Leach’s contact details, as the two reportedly knew each other, but Roets never replied.

Only after Stevens sent a follow-up message about “bad news” did Terblanche allegedly call her.

Daubermann asked whether Stevens had recorded the conversation in her police pocket book and what the caller’s exact words were.

The matter was then adjourned to Friday for Stevens to present the pocket book.

While Terblanche maintains his innocence, both Leach and Cullis have admitted their involvement in the murder plot.

Both are now serving lengthy prison sentences.

According to Cullis, Leach was hired by Terblanche to kill Vicki on October 18 2021.

Vicki was allegedly drugged and suffocated before being buried in a shallow grave in Greenbushes.

After planting drugs in her Mill Park home, Leach reported her missing. Cullis eventually led investigators to her body.

A third person implicated, Leach’s friend Mario de Ridder Jnr, has since turned state witness.

The state alleges Terblanche orchestrated the murder due to financial implications of their divorce and a custody dispute over their minor son.

Terblanche is out on bail of R1m.

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