New Brighton's Dyantyis to perform at inaugural festival

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Mandisi Dyantyis to continue the legacy of musical legends from the Bay at the inaugural Vive La Vivre Music Festival on Saturday.

Award-winning musician Mandisi Dyantyis says his sound is deeply influenced by the sights, scents and stories of New Brighton, and has promised audiences a memorable musical experience at the inaugural Vive La Vivre Music Festival on Saturday.

Hosted by SG Comms Sesethu Gqomo Communications at Slipperfields, the festival will see Dyantyis take centre stage as the headline act.

He will be joined by a lineup of local talent, including saxophonist Lefa Mosea and singer Asanda Bam.

Organisers have outlined strict event guidelines, with no drinks purchased outside the venue permitted on the premises.

Prohibited items and activities include glass containers, drinking from car boots, animals, re-entries, smoking outside designated areas, weapons and underage drinking.

SG Comms founder Sesethu Gqomo-Seyibokwe said the family-friendly festival invited attendees to bring picnic blankets, camp chairs and umbrellas, along with picnic baskets containing food only, for a relaxed day of music, culture and connection.

She said the event also marked Human Rights Day.

“The festival is on a day of commemoration. It will be used to commemorate fallen heroes in a positive way.

“At the same time, we will be celebrating our own local acts here in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“I saw a gap for a cultural festival in the Bay that is family friendly,” Gqomo-Seyibokwe said.

“I wanted something that brings people together, and that is how this festival was born.”

Gqomo-Seyibokwe said booking Dyantyis was a deliberate choice to attract both a wider audience and introduce festivalgoers to local artists, while allowing his music to “heal” audiences.

Former Joyous Celebration member Bam said performing on Human Rights Day carried deep personal significance.

Dyantyis, meanwhile, said performing on home soil remained an emotional experience, adding that the city had played a pivotal role in shaping his music.

“I grew up in Gqeberha, or I started off doing what I dreamt of doing now in Gqeberha. I remember the streets, the smells and the music.

“I also write most of my music with that image in mind.

“So when you get to play your music in the place it was birthed, it is a very special experience.

“I always get a bit emotional, to be honest.

“It is like coming home after a long time to say, ‘look at what I have become’.

“I have been following in the footsteps of my mentors like the late Bra Feya Faku, late Bra Zim Ngqawana, late Lulu Gontsana and the Soul Jazzmen,” Dyantyis said.

Born into a musical family, Dyantyis said music became an inevitable path for him.

Influenced by his siblings, church choirs, cultural groups and bands, his own talent emerged at the age of eight when he joined a church choir.

He describes his music as a guide through complex emotional landscapes, offering listeners a sense of direction during difficult times.

Explaining his creative process, Dyantyis said he believed music had a life of its own.

“I battle to take the title of being called a healer.

“I do not think that I am a healer, but I do think my music heals. My music is a gift from God.

“My job is to remain diligent.”

He said growing up in Gqeberha exposed him to some of the country’s finest choral traditions, including groups like the Matthew Singers and Joy of Africa Choirs, as well as a wide range of musical styles such as jazz and traditional music.

Dyantyis said he did not believe one genre was more important than another, and that his sound reflected this diversity.

“Since I was privileged enough to be exposed to all of these different genres, they became all jumbled up in my ear.

“The music that came out of me then resembled that.

“If you sit down and listen you will hear a bit of choral, then a bit of church, and a traditional isiXhosa sound, as well as a New Brighton sound.

“I am not on stage to try recreate moments. I am on stage to create moments.

“If you saw my show in November, this one will not be the same.

“It might be the same song sung, but the experience will not be the same,” Dyantyis, who also plays the trumpet, said.

Tickets for the festival are available online via Quicket.

To stand a chance of winning a set of double tickets to the Vive La Vivre Music Festival on Saturday, email your name and contact number to mgidis@theherald.co.za before noon on Friday March 20. The winner, chosen at random, will be contacted by The Herald.

The Herald