Ngqisha demands lease agreements from Humewood, Summerstrand businesses

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Budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha conducted an oversight visit in Humewood and Summerstrand to check on leases of municipal-owned properties

A popular restaurant and a fast-food outlet at McArthur Pools and Leisure Centre were in the spotlight on Wednesday, when Nelson Mandela Bay’s budget and treasury political head, Khanya Ngqisha, handed them a seven-day deadline to produce lease agreements for their municipal property.

The directive was issued on Wednesday during an inspection of municipal-owned properties along Humewood’s Beach Road and Summerstrand’s Marine Drive, as part of efforts to verify lease compliance and improve revenue collection.

Less than a handful of municipal-owned properties along the stretch were visited.

Ngqisha brought along members of the Metro Security Service for the first stop at McArthur Pools, but sent them on their way before the next visit at Something Good Roadhouse.

At Something Good, managers said they were willing to co-operate, explaining that their lease agreements were kept at another location where the establishment’s owner was based.

Given the address and other required information, Ngqisha said he would follow up at a later stage.

He visited IZA and Chicken Licken earlier at McArthur Pools.

“We have lease agreements with a managing agent that handles everything with the municipality,” a manager at IZA said.

“Everything is in order. You should also have copies at your office.

“I do not have copies on hand at the moment, but I’m sure you will find a record at the municipal offices.”

Ngqisha insisted he needed to see the lease agreement in person, without acknowledging that, in his position, he could probably have accessed a copy.

He said the visit came after concerns were raised about the availability of lease agreements and whether the city was receiving the revenue due to it.

“We will facilitate a meeting with corporate services to get to the bottom of why these lease agreements, if they exist, are structured in this way,” Ngqisha said.

“There is absolutely no way that, on a prime property such as the one where IZA operates, there can be an arrangement in which their only responsibility is to maintain a swimming pool.

“They are generating income from McArthur’s pool, from IZA itself, from Chicken Licken, and from the store next door, which is selling cannabis, while the municipality is receiving absolutely nothing.

“From that rental space alone, we should be generating close to R1m per month, yet we are receiving nothing.”

During the visit to IZA, it became clear that a managing agent handled the lease agreements between the business and the municipality.

The details of the managing agent were unknown to Ngqisha.

At Chicken Licken, Ngqisha was informed that the owners of IZA handled the lease agreements of all the businesses operating at the complex, including IZA, McArthur Pool and Chicken Licken.

One of IZA’s shareholders, George Davelis, confirmed that the managing agent handling lease agreements was the Facilities Management Centre.

“I don’t feel comfortable discussing this with the media,” he said.

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