Plett artists to showcase work on Garden Route

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Fifteen artists from Plettenberg Bay will showcase their work at Slops Plett Restaurant and Bar on Friday and Saturday.

The exhibition aims to bring the community together over the Human Rights Day weekend, celebrating art inspired by SA’s diverse cultures, natural beauty and everyday life.

The participating artists, many of whom have been active in the Plett art scene for years, are set to impress both residents and visitors with their distinctive styles.

Their continued contribution has helped position the Garden Route as a hub where creativity flourishes.

The weekend promises a relaxed and social atmosphere, giving guests the opportunity to meet the artists and engage with their work.

At least 10 artists will present original pieces, ranging from large-scale acrylic canvases and watercolour works to pastel-framed art and alcohol ink creations on yupo paper.

The exhibition will highlight a wide variety of techniques and themes.

Artists taking part include Edrien Erasmus, Hetta Ludik, Julia Robson, Kerry Tangney, Jesse Francis, Louise Carrans, Sarah Waite, Marcelle Heller, Tinks Milner and Yvonne Porcedd.

Marketing manager Deborah Teubes said the event also aimed to inspire high school pupils to explore their creativity and connect with nature through art.

“If high school students come and see the art, they might get inspired. This could become something they pursue in the future,” she said.

“This could be the start of a future artist, seeing the work of these 15 local artists and feeling completely inspired to follow their own path. I would love nothing more.”

Visitors can book a table at the restaurant or bar via Dineplan or by calling 010-157-2783.

Slops Plett Restaurant and Bar is located at Shop 5 in the Melville’s Corner Centre on Main Street.

Teubes emphasised that art played a vital role in expressing freedom, which was why the exhibition was aligned with the Human Rights Day weekend.

“As South Africans, we are reminded of the importance of freedom that Human Rights Day represents,” she said, adding that art provided a powerful platform for artists to share emotions and express their personal voice.

The event also serves as a platform to launch the local arts season, with established Garden Route artists such as Bev Barends contributing some of her finest work.

Barends, a self-taught artist who has been painting for about four years, specialises in hyper-realistic portraits and has completed numerous pet and human commissions.

“When I was invited to show my art, I was very excited,” she said.

“Deborah, the owner of Slops, is creating many opportunities for artists in Plett. It’s also my new venue for workshops.”

Her work focuses on capturing emotion through expression, particularly in the eyes of her subjects.

“The same goes for animals. There’s a presence there, a spirit. I feel the same way about certain landscapes and seascapes.

“I also absolutely love experimenting and exploring with any medium I can get my hands on,” she said.

Fellow artist Sarah Waite, who relocated to Plett in 2024, has been named a finalist in the Wildlife Artist of the Year Competition 2026 for her pastel painting of a Cape fox.

With a background in drafting and rendering for interior design, she began a small business in Johannesburg in 1992 focusing on paint techniques, which later expanded into mural work and mosaic creation.

She now hopes to spend more time in her studio, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of her surroundings.

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