Surf boats return to Kings Beach competition

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The Warriors go through their paces during a recent training session at Kings Beach. They are, from left, Bongani Mani, Siseko Dyantyi, Aluta Masele (captain) and Bonani Mawonga

The SA Surf Lifesaving Championships are due to take place in Gqeberha in a fortnight and one of the most exciting events will be the surf boat racing, which combines strength and teamwork like no other event.

Initially made of heavy timber and then later lighter fibreglass composites, surf boats were designed in the 1900s in Australia to reach swimmers in trouble in dangerous big wave conditions.

By the 1960s, as motorised inflatables and then jet skis were introduced, they were phased out as rescue craft, but were kept on as a staple in surf lifesaving competitions because the crowds loved them.

Transport costs have taken their toll and the number of boats being entered in national and international events has dwindled.

But there are five due to compete at the upcoming event at Kings Beach.

And with surf boat racing due to feature in the 2026 World Surf Lifesaving Championships, which are due to take place at the same venue in November, the stage is set for some stiff competition.

The Bluewater Bay Surf Lifesaving Club surf boat A team train on the Swartkops Estuary. They are, from left, Stuart Macmullan, Lance Oakes, Andrew Young (captain), Kyrone van der Merwe (who was filling in for Angus Tanner) and Ryan Collier (Supplied)

The five SA surf boat crews include one from Kings Beach and two from Bluewater Bay, which, in turn, include an A team and a development team, who will be competing in their first national champs.

Bluewater Bay Surf Lifesaving Club coach and former SA surf boat rower Louis Beyers said on Wednesday he had started training the development crew, dubbed The Warriors, five weeks ago.

“The guys come from Motherwell and Wells Estate and range in age from their 20s to one being 50,” Beyers said.

“I pick them up from various meeting points so we can get onto the water by 6am.

“Some of them run from their homes to the pick up points, so they are fit.

“We train three to four times a week and none of them has so far missed a session. Their level of enthusiasm and commitment, and their love of rowing is inspiring.

“Surf boat racing teaches discipline, leadership, hard work and, above all, teamwork.

“The guys laugh at their mistakes and, even when the waves are big and I’ve advised them to hold back, they’re ready to give it a go.”

The Warriors were assembled from an ocean-savvy group who had already completed Bluewater Bay Lifesaving Club’s existing training programme which allowed them to apply to the metro for lifesaving jobs.

“We started our surf boat training at Amsterdamhoek on the Swartkops Estuary, which is the perfect spot to practise the basics of how to row in time, and to shelter when a gale is blowing and the sea is unplayable,” Beyers said.

“We have now been onto the sea four or five times and things are going well.”

He added that he downloaded information and videos from the internet to share with the crew.

“Surf rowing is extremely intense physically, but technique is paramount.

“Ideally, we need a couple of rowing ergometer machines to improve in this way, quantify output and to up the ante competitively. We are saving up for that.”

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