Reports of ‘crying dolls’ used to rob victims not verified: Limpopo cops

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social media reports about criminals using “crying dolls” to lure people out of their homes thinking it is a baby and robbing them are unverified and meant to cause unnecessary panic, Limpopo police said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant- General Thembi Hadebe said according to the circulating claims, the alleged incidents involved a doll that cried or screamed like a baby during the early hours of the morning, prompting residents to go outside, where they were then reportedly mugged.

Social media posts alleged that a syndicate was using interactive dolls known as “cry dolls” to commit or lure unsuspecting community members from their homes.

Hadebe denied the allegations, saying that no such incidents had been reported to the police in the province, adding that the social media claims were misleading and unverified.

“We want to assure the community that there are currently no cases reported or patterns identified relating to these allegations.

“These claims are unfounded and create unnecessary panic among residents,” she said.

Hadebe also appealed to people to verify information before sharing it.

“The spreading of unconfirmed rumours can lead to panic and may divert attention from real crime-related issues,” she said.

Hadebe encouraged residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station. — Sowetan