WATCH | Astron and Eyona weigh in on fuel supply concerns

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One of the major fuel suppliers in the Eastern Cape, Astron Energy, has called on service stations to “manage demand” in the face of possible supply cuts due to the Middle East war.

Sithsaba Xhala, retail and marketing head for Eyona Energy, the franchisor of Astron Energy in the Eastern Cape, said on Friday the fuel industry was in flux.

“At present there is no confirmed shortage of fuel in the Eastern Cape.

“All Astron Energy sites in the province, comprising 110 fuel stations, have fuel.

“The department of mineral and petroleum resources stated that our supply remains stable in the immediate term, with supply secured for March and early April.”

Xhala said, however, government had cautioned that prolonged geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could place pressure on global supply chains and shipping routes.

“Therefore dealers should focus on maintaining high stock levels and managing demand during this period of uncertainty.”

As the Eastern Cape Astron franchisor, Eyona supplies fuel to the retail and commercial industries, including the fleet, agriculture, manufacturing, truck and bus sectors.

Xhala said fuel prices had increased this month and further increases were expected next month.

“Forecasts estimate about R4 for petrol and R7 for diesel in April.

“Those are estimated increases and they change daily due to exchange rate and oil prices.

“However, if current market conditions persist, this may translate into more pressure on prices in April, particularly for diesel.”

He said several factors influenced fuel supply pressure.

“One factor is the reduced domestic refining capacity in SA, with less than a handful of refineries in operation in the country.

“A related factor is increasing import dependency. Industry data indicates over 60% of refined fuel products were imported in recent years.

“A portion of these imports originate from the Middle East, although government reports indicate an increasing reliance on West African and other African crude resources.”

He said fuel could be sourced from a number of regions.

“Fuel companies are diversifying supply sources to mitigate geopolitical risks.

“However, sourcing from alternative markets can result in higher landed costs and longer shipping lead times.

“Fuel retailers must maintain stable demand patterns and responsible stock management across the retail fuel network.”

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