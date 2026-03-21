Beware of giant pothole between Port Alfred and KuGompo City, motorists warned

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Motorists are urged to be vigilant at Birah Bridge on the R72.

Motorists have been warned to exercise extreme caution at Birah Bridge on the R72 between Port Alfred and KuGompo City (formerly East London).

Sunshine Coast Tourism Port Alfred sounded the alarm bells in a social media post.

“A large crater in the road — reportedly nearly a foot deep and stretching across the entire left lane — is posing a serious hazard and has already caused multiple incidents,” the post read.

“Apparently a vehicle went off the bridge this morning [Friday], and several other vehicles have reportedly been damaged in recent days.”

Motorists are advised to slow down well before the bridge, stay alert and avoid the affected lane if possible, and drive with extreme caution, especially in low visibility.

“Your safety is what matters most. Please share this warning to help others stay safe.”

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