Church leaders urge unity in Kariega in fight against rising crime

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Among those attending the Kariega dialogue were, from left, Zwai Ntanjana, Sox Leleki, Mthuthuzeli Vena, Siphosethu Dalindyebo and Linda Stuurman

With shootings on the rise, churches being robbed and looters picking infrastructure apart piece by piece in Kariega, Concerned Spiritual Leaders of Nelson Mandela Bay has called for the community to stand together in the fight against crime.

The group held a dialogue at the Kariega science centre on Friday.

Archbishop Mthuthuzeli Vena was among the committee members who led the dialogue.

The sporting fraternity, Kamesh Victim Support Service, Intaba KaVuba Development Foundation, ward councillors and government officials were also in attendance.

Concerned Spiritual Leaders of Nelson Mandela Bay chair Vena said crime had a chokehold on Kariega.

“In the dialogue, we were trying to find ways we could fight crime there [Kariega], without relying only on the government, but working together as a community.

“We also wanted to find out how we could assist the government with the lack of service delivery, because the people of Kariega have problems, such as some areas that can go a whole month without having electricity.

“There is a water issue. Some areas can go for a week without getting water.

“There are issues around public hospitals that do not work well, so those were the issues we wanted to discuss and see what we could do,” Vena said.

The audience was shocked to learn from a Metro Police official that the metro unit allegedly only had 120 officials, including administrative staff, of whom six were deployed to service Kariega.

Pastor Llewellyn Oliver noted the issue of vagrancy and stressed the need for temporary shelter for vagrants as a possible solution.

“We also had patrollers in the dialogue from different areas. Criminals are not choosy. They rob everywhere.

“They do not care if it is a church. Last week, a church was robbed in KwaNobuhle.

“No-one is safe, churches, government buildings, people’s homes, whatever they can get their hands on, they take it.

“Looting and cable theft are the biggest issues for locals.”

After counselling community members facing poor service delivery, Vena said there was a clear negative effect on society.

“There is fear in society, but lately we are observing that some people are choosing that to be safe, they should join these gangs for protection.

“You end up seeing its growth, children are afraid to go to school, because it has spread to the schools. As as a church, we are saying we must be seen.

“As long as God is still on his throne, there is still hope, because once people move in fear, they will turn to mob justice, burning people and no parent would like that for their children,” Vena said.

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