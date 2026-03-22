Home affairs official implicated in fraud, security breach in Nigeria

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A home affairs official stationed at the South African high commission in Abuja, Nigeria, has been flagged for serious security and immigration fraud violations involving her Nigerian boyfriend.

The official, Boitumelo Shounyane, is alleged to have facilitated a five-year business visa for her boyfriend, Musa Abdulmuminj Ahmed, on the basis of fraudulent documents.

According to a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the State Security Agency’s (SSA’s) foreign mission investigations unit uncovered fraud and corruption at the immigration and civic affairs service section in Abuja. Yet the incident was not acted on until the SIU report.

Shounyane is facing a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday next week.

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