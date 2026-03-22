Inaugural Vive La Vivre Music Festival gets thumbs up from audiences

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Award-winning musician Mandisi Dyantyis performs on Human Rights Day at the Vive La Vivre Music Festival in Gqeberha

A vibrant mix of music, family and nostalgia turned Human Rights Day into a celebration of community spirit as the inaugural Vive La Vivre Music Festival drew hundreds from across the Eastern Cape .

Held at Slipperfields outside Gqeberha, the family-friendly event attracted about 1,500 people, transforming the open venue into a relaxed picnic-style gathering where music lovers sprawled out on blankets, children played freely and local talent took centre stage.

The festival was headlined by award-winning artist Mandisi Dyantyis, supported by local artists such as saxophonist Lefa Mosea and Asanda Bam.

Festival organiser and SG Comms founder Sesethu Gqomo-Seyibokwe said she was honoured that people supported the event.

“This was an inaugural event so there are trust issues — such as is this thing going to happen?

“We had about 1,500 people, there were still people that purchased tickets up until 7pm.

“We had brands like Samsung and Standard Bank that saw value and this showed me we need to work on more live experiences in Gqeberha,” Gqomo-Seyibokwe said.

She said there were talks with different stakeholders interested in holding the festival on a long-term basis.

Siblings Gcina Mapasa, 32, and Zipo, 35, from Westbrook, both said they enjoyed the artist lineup.

“Mosea, Spirit the Dj [Siphokazi Nogaya] and Dyantyis were my favourite artists.

“I loved that Mosea did not only play cover songs, he had his own songs as well.

“He added his own touch of soul and sentiment to other people’s songs.

“I last watched Dyantyis last year in KuGompo in his early career.

“Even though I was behind about 200 people, it still felt like he was interacting with me and not just the people up there in front. He’s grown exponentially,” Gcina said.

Zipo said Dyantyis was one of her favourite artists, and the local acts also won her over.

“I loved the Dj because the set was old school music, the old house music we used to listen to growing up with Soul Candi in the early 2000s.

“During the set, I got memories of my childhood, back to the authentic genuine side of a happy Gqeberha [when it was Port Elizabeth].

Phumza Viti, 46, from Gonubie, KuGompo City, said that after missing out on the Quigney Culture Festival, she decided she would not miss this festival.

“I wanted to see Bam, Dyantyis, I loved Thoko Makamba, I was hearing her music for the first time.

“We did not wait to enter, everyone arrived on time, I would drive 300km again.

“Their sets were not that long, so we didn’t get bored.

“We need more family-friendly events like this, especially on days like this,” Viti said.

Bay national fashion icons, twins Mbukwashe Zwide and Bukelwa Zwide, 40, said they loved the concept of the festival which had a Cape Town feel to it.

“The turnout was amazing. I love that children were accommodated, we are family oriented, our mom was with us.

“The bathrooms were clean, it was not so full that it could get annoying and there was security, it was safe,” the twins said.

The Herald