Kidnapped Beyoncé Cairncross safe at home in Gqeberha after ordeal

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The vigil prayer corner at the family home of Beyonce Cairncross, where family members lit candles and prayed for a positive outcome.

Beyoncé Cairncross, who was kidnapped by four men in March while heading to the gym, has been confirmed safe at home by her grandfather.

The circumstances surrounding her return are still unknown, but her grandfather, Roderick Yearwood, confirmed her release at 3am on Sunday.

On Thursday evening, about 250 people gathered in Gelvandale in Gqeberha to pray for her safe return.

The 22-year-old woman was kidnapped on March 11 in front of the Famhealth Centre.

She was on her way to the gym when four men grabbed her and forced her into a car and sped off.

The family were contacted by the kidnappers, who demanded a ransom.

Evangelist Melvin Plaatjies, who led the proceedings, said the kidnappers would face God’s judgment.

“This is a demonic issue. We are not going to pray love and forgiving prayers, but we are going to pray for judgment.

“We are going to pull out the sword of the spirit. God is a jealous God, and He will look after His daughter. The hand is on the wall.

Pastor Abba Plaatjies, who orchestrated the prayer session, was delighted with Beyoncé’s return.

Plaatjies said there was power in prayer.

“We want to say thank you very much to the Lord.”

At the time of publication, the Hawks could not confirm the safe return of Beyoncé.

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The Herald