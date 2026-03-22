SABC denies political interference in axing of ‘Face the Nation’ show

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Television host, Clement Manyathela's weekly show Face The Nation has been canned from airing on SABC. Picture: Instagram

The SABC has dismissed suggestions that political pressure influenced its decision not to recommission its current affairs programme Face the Nation, insisting the move was part of standard programming changes.

This is in response to a report by the Sunday Times citing sources that suggested the decision was due to political pressure from the Presidency and ANC headquarters, Luthuli House.

According to the report, tensions escalated after a January interview in which Face the Nation host Clement Manyathela questioned Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya about why President Cyril Ramaphosa had not made the Madlanga commission’s interim report public and why police minister Senzo Mchunu had not been dismissed but instead suspended.

The public broadcaster said it regularly reviews its content and makes adjustments in line with industry norms.

“The SABC, like any other broadcaster, exercises its prerogative to change its programming based on its operations and set guidelines. This is an industry and market standard that often takes place annually,” it said.

The broadcaster added that programming decisions are guided by performance metrics and strategic considerations.

“The changes to our programming are informed by our content delivery strategy and various factors relevant to the overall performance of the show in its audience ratings and revenue performance, among other things,” it said.

“Our programmes are not automatically recommissioned but follow a thorough review process. Face the Nation, like all our programmes, had specific performance targets which were communicated with all the relevant parties involved.”

Magwenya has since rejected claims of political interference.

“This is a complete lie. There was no political pressure on the SABC to cancel the show. Clement Manyathela and SABC must come out and communicate the real reason for the cancellation of the show,” he said in a post on X.

Manyathela also took to social media, defending the programme’s track record and editorial approach.

“I remain proud of the work we did on Face the Nation. [The] former exec for news told us a year after we started that Face the Nation brought in numbers on that slot that the SABC has not seen in four years. We held power to account and asked tough questions even when it was uncomfortable. That work continues,” he wrote.

The SABC has pushed back strongly against suggestions that external influence played any role in the decision.

“It is appalling that there are individuals who are now creating an impression that this specific programme is not recommissioned due to external influence,” it said.

“SABC News has over the years built a strong and reputable brand which is credible and anchored on its principles and values of impartiality and independence. Our editorial decisions are not influenced by any external stakeholder.”

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