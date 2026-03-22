Suspect expected to appear in Gqeberha court for alleged drug dealing

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A suspect is expected to appear in court soon for allegedly dealing in a range of drugs as well as related items

A suspect is expected to appear in court for allegedly dealing in drugs after police conducted an intelligence-driven search and seizure operation in Bloemendal, Gqeberha, last week.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the operation, based on information about suspected narcotics activity, was at a premises in Lodewyk Street, Bloemendal.

“During the operation, one suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs,” Janse van Rensburg said.

A range of drugs and other items were seized, including 10 sealed bottles of Mylan Alprazolam tablets (commonly known as “perkies”), Mandrax tablets (full and partial), cocaine and tik bankies, as well as tik bulbs, dagga in various forms, including bankies and loose dagga (about 1.7kg), and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The suspect is expected to appear in court soon, and a case of dealing in drugs is under investigation.”

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