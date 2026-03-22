Teen arrested after brother, 4, killed in Walmer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An 18-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court this week after his four-year-old brother was found murdered in Walmer on Sunday

A teenager is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week following the death of his four-year-old brother in Walmer on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the 18-year-old was arrested on the scene and was expected to face charges of murder.

According to reports, at about 1.45am, police responded to a complaint at a residence in Tshanga Street, Walmer township.

“On arrival, the first responder discovered the lifeless body of a four-year-old foreign national boy lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the child was sleeping in a separate room with his older brother.

“The parents reportedly became concerned and went to check, and they found him covered in blood.

“They immediately contacted the police for assistance.

“While on the scene, an 18-year-old was arrested for the murder.

“The motive for the incident is currently unknown.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the week,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald