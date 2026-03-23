Astra Primary principal bows out after 44 years of service

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Astra Primary School principal Helma Boggenpoel is retiring after more than four decades of service — and she did it all out of love for her community.

For 44 years, Boggenpoel has served generations of pupils at the school in Bloemendal, Gqeberha, first as a rookie teacher, later rising through the ranks to land the top job.

After her final day on Friday, she described her long career at the school as an honour.

“Being a rookie at just 20 years old in 1982, I did not know what to expect.

“But I quickly grew to love the school environment.

“I taught English, and it was a privilege walking onto the school grounds each morning.”

Over the decades, Boggenpoel mentored hundreds of pupils.

She was also actively involved in sport, particularly hockey, in which she coached many pupils, including to provincial level.

Some of the pupils she mentored later represented SA.

In 2018, she became the principal.

“I really did not want to be the head of the school,” she said.

“However, the dice fell on me, and for eight years I led the school.”

There were many highlights.

“The staff and my teachers were great to work with. Not to mention the non-teaching staff — we worked well together.

“I had many highlights as principal. Our partnership with Isuzu and United Through Sport worked out very well.

“People remember how you treated them and make them feel.

“It is so important to handle everyone well.

“I tried to be a good principal to the best of my ability.

“Without the help of God, it would not have been possible. I give all honour to Him.

“I want to give a special thanks to my family, especially my husband.

“It feels like yesterday when I stepped into the teaching profession.

“My colleagues were wonderful through the years, and we worked very well together.

“Teaching is not easy. I was thrown in at the deep end as principal, but I swam.

“The staff at Astra are really hardworking.

“The parents don’t have to worry; the school is in good hands.

“Education is about helping young people discover their purpose.

“We must all strive to take the school to great heights.

“I will still be there for the school even in my retirement,” Boggenpoel said.

A former pupil and member of the school’s alumni, Gregory Steenberg, said they were celebrating Boggenpoel’s legacy.

“It is not just the ending of a tenure. She empowered others.

“Under her guidance, the school was a platform for growth.

“She ensured that no learner went unseen and cultivated a culture of respect and integrity.”

Former principal Desmond Lewis said Boggenpoel understood the heartbeat of the school.

“She was part of every development and challenge at school.”

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