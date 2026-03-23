Community rallies after boy shamed over lunch in class

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Angry parents and community members protest outside Thembalethu Primary School earlier this month, demanding the teacher’s dismissal.

A seven-year-old boy who was publicly humiliated in class when his teacher reportedly filmed him watching other children eat their pies while he could not afford one is now smiling again thanks to an outpouring of community support and donations.

The video, which went viral on social media earlier in March, sparked immediate public outrage.

The grade 1 boy’s family has since received groceries from SPAR, a R2,000 voucher from the Western Cape department of rural development, and R60,000 from the Mandisi Tshingana Foundation, which will be held in trust for the child.

The incident, which according to the teacher was originally intended to warn parents about what happens when a child cannot afford lunch, drew widespread criticism.

In the video, originally posted in a school WhatsApp group, the teacher could be heard allegedly taunting the child and instructing his classmates not to share their pies with him.

Though this incident brought a lot of shame and hurt to our child, today we get to smile and appreciate the help. — Humiliated boy's mom

At the time, the Qina Mhlali organisation organised a march to the school in Thembalethu, George, demanding accountability and the teacher’s dismissal by the Western Cape department of education.

In response, the department suspended the teacher from Thembalethu Primary School.

Western Cape education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed on Monday that the teacher had not returned to school.

Hammond said a qualified teacher was currently teaching the class while an investigation into the matter continued.

“The school is functioning optimally, and the investigation is ongoing through our labour relations division,” Hammond said.

The child’s mother expressed gratitude for the support received.

“No-one was forced to assist us; people looked inside their hearts and supported us.

“Though this incident brought a lot of shame and hurt to our child, today we get to smile and appreciate the help,” she said.

Sibu Mphongwana, from the Mandisi Tshingana Foundation, emphasised the importance of protecting children from humiliation.

“We must make sure we don’t degrade children. We saw a child being degraded, and we are here today to change the narrative,” Mphongwana said.

She said the foundation would ensure the child’s needs were met and that a budget was in place to prevent future struggles while the child’s parents looked for employment.

Mzimkhulu Mabhoza of Qina Mhlali described the initiative as a reflection of collective effort and community collaboration.

“It was essential to ensure the community understood the significance of the occasion and the impactful role the Mandisi Tshingana Foundation continues to play,” he said.

The Mandisi Tshingana Foundation handed over the funds to the family at the weekend, while SPAR contributed groceries and lunchbox essentials in the spirit of Human Rights Month.

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