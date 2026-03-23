Iconic No5 by Mantis attracts global investors ahead of auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The iconic No5 by Mantis Gqeberha — a rare art deco boutique property blending luxury accommodation, curated art and world-class amenities — is set to go under the hammer on March 26, attracting strong international investor interest

An iconic luxury boutique hotel in Gqeberha is set to be auctioned later this month, drawing strong interest from local and international investors.

The No5 Boutique Art Hotel by Mantis — or No5 by Mantis — will be auctioned by High Street Auction Company on March 26, with bidding taking place online and live at the Bryanston Country Club in Johannesburg.

Described as a rare offering, the immaculately restored Art Deco property combines architectural significance, high-end accommodation and a curated art collection, positioning it as one of the most distinctive hospitality assets in the Eastern Cape.

High Street Auction Company director Greg Dart said properties such as this seldom came to auction.

He said interest had already been shown from as far afield as Canada and Ghana.

“With a highly desirable asset such as this, there is no better place than an auction floor to get people to compete and to extract the best value.

“You start seeing real price discovery,” Dart said.

As part of the award-winning Mantis Collection, recognised as Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand in 2024 by World Travel Awards and a 2026 Traveller Review Awards winner, and 50% owned by Accor Hotels, France’s and Europe’s biggest hotel operator, it offers considerable business prospects.

Located in Summerstrand, the hotel comprises 10 suites, The Jazz Room restaurant, a champagne lounge, salon privé, a private dining cellar 30 feet (about 9m) below sea level, a piano room, a sparkling swimming pool and the TITE Medi Spa.

Additional distinctive features include the Mountbatten private cinema modelled on King Charles’s private cinema at Clarence House in London, and an organic kitchen garden.

“These hotels cater to travellers seeking more than just a place to put down their suitcases,” Dart said.

“Established around exclusivity and a personal touch, they enable guests looking for a unique experience to connect with the environment and culture.

“Each boutique hotel’s story is embodied in its design and décor — the very things that set them apart from conventional hotel chains.”