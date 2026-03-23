New leadership aims to boost Boardwalk visitor experience

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New GM of the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino, Sisulu Madondo.

The Boardwalk Hotel and Casino has ushered in a new era of leadership with the appointment of seasoned hospitality executive Sisulu Madondo as GM.

The move marks a strategic shift aimed at strengthening partnerships and enhancing visitor experiences at one of Gqeberha’s most recognisable destinations.

Madondo officially stepped into the position on March 1, with the announcement made late last week.

Madondo has taken over from Tati Tsunke, who has returned to Johannesburg.

He was part of the original team that launched the Boardwalk Casino in 2000 and previously lived in Gqeberha for 10 years.

He also outlined a clear vision focused on strengthened partnerships and enhanced visitor experiences as the popular Nelson Mandela Bay destination looks to the future.

Addressing members of the media during a recent engagement, Madondo emphasised the importance of collaboration in shaping the Boardwalk’s next chapter.

“It is always encouraging to reconnect with media partners who have been part of the Boardwalk’s journey over the years.

“You have played a significant role in shaping the Boardwalk into the iconic destination it is today, not just in Nelson Mandela Bay but across the region,” he said.

Madondo is a seasoned gaming and hospitality executive with more than 26 years’ experience.

He has held key roles at Sun International and the Peermont Group, including managing the Frontier Inn and Casino, the Mmabatho Palms Hotel Casino Convention Resort, the Meropa Casino, and the Sibaya Casino.

Recognised for his leadership, he was named Best Performing General Manager by the Peermont Group in 2017 and Sun International Executive of the Year in 2023.

Speaking about his vision for the future of the Boardwalk, Madondo emphasised the importance of media collaboration.

“We value these relationships and recognise the responsibility you carry as storytellers in influencing public perception and building trust in our brand.

“The Boardwalk is more than just a destination; it is a space where we aim to create excitement and memorable experiences for our visitors.”

Supporting this vision, marketing manager Lameez Suliman highlighted that the new leadership’s direction remained aligned with the organisation’s existing strategy while introducing renewed energy.

“Our role is centred on creating impactful advertising while building strong relationships with the media and the public.

“These connections are essential in ensuring our messaging remains authentic and reaches the communities we serve.

“While the new GM brings a fresh perspective, it is still aligned with the direction we have already been working towards.

“We are also deeply committed to giving back through our CSI [corporate social investment] initiatives, ensuring that our success translates into meaningful impact in the community, alongside delivering exciting upcoming shows and events,” Suliman said.

One of the CSI initiatives the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino recently participated in was the handover of R5,000 to Isithembiso Baby Haven.

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