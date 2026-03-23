Plett’s Barrington’s hosts St Paddy’s bash for Dignity Fund

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The luck of the Irish has fallen in favour of the Garden Route​ Dignity Fund, which became the beneficiary of a St Paddy’s Day fundraising party hosted by Barrington’s in Plettenberg Bay.

The intimate hotel, with its own restaurant and brewery, has played a pivotal role in supporting local relief organisations and stepping up to support efforts to assist residents affected by fires and natural disasters in the area.

Barrington’s marketing manager and event organiser Nicola Ash said the Dignity Fund had assisted several of their staff at both Barrington’s and The Fat Fish, when their homes were lost to fires in Qolweni and Bossiesgif.

Ash said they thought this would be an ideal way to repay the organisation and assist its future relief efforts.

“Our restaurant kitchens often help prepare meals for the victims in the first few days following these tragic events, so we have an intimate knowledge of how much the Dignity Fund does to assist those in need.”

​The Dignity Fund is a community-driven initiative aimed at providing temporary relief, including essential items and home-cooked meals to disaster victims in the area.

The nonprofit company serves communities in the Bitou Municipality and surrounding areas within the greater Garden Route.

Since its establishment in 2020, and official registration in 2023, it has assisted more than 4,000 families in need.

Support extends beyond fire victims to those facing hardship due to life circumstances, including the elderly and those unable to work.

​As most fires in the region occur during winter, the Barrington’s team believes it is important to ensure the organisation has enough essentials to support the community in case of future emergencies.

Dignity Fund member Gerrie van der Walt said to remain prepared, the organisation had established a fundraising method to support rural communities and those most at risk.

​“These disasters often leave families without food, clothing, shelter, or essential household items, while children face heightened risks related to safety, trauma, and displacement.

“The fund was founded to address these urgent humanitarian needs through a coordinated, compassionate, and dignity-centred response,” he said.

​The fundraising event saw attendees bringing along a 10l bucket filled with essential items.​