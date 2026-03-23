Police detail how Vicki Terblanche ‘murder for hire’ plot unravelled

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A policeman recounted on Monday how the first signs pointing to Vicki Terblanche’s murder — and her estranged husband’s alleged involvement — emerged in the early hours of October 23 2021, a day after police began investigating her disappearance.

Sgt Francois Fillies was testifying in the Gqeberha high court, where Arnold Terblanche is on trial for allegedly orchestrating her murder.

Fillies said he was part of the police team that converged on the Newton Park home of Dylan Cullis, whose address had been supplied to them by his then-friend Reinhardt Leach.

Leach had earlier told police that, while he was Vicki’s boyfriend, he had not seen her since October 18 when, together with Mario de Ridder Jnr and Cullis, they had partied at Vicki’s house.

Leach claimed he had grown angry as he thought Vicki was flirting with Cullis, so he left the property.

Guided by addresses supplied by Leach, the police then drove to De Ridder’s house in Westering and, when they could not find him, proceeded to Cullis’s house in Burt Drive, Newton Park.

Fillies said Cullis initially corroborated Leach’s story, but at a certain point a colleague urged him to tell the truth.

“He had a panic attack. He put his fists against his forehead and uttered some words.

“We said to him, ‘what did you say?’

“He said, ‘we were just supposed to get paid. The husband was supposed to pay Leach and then Leach was going to pay us’.”

The sergeant said Cullis’s rights were read to him and his (Cullis’s) father, a former police officer, kept urging his son to speak the truth.

However, at this point Cullis had seen Leach in the back of one of the police vans.

He then refused to go further with his statement, saying he was scared of Leach and if he did so his life and the safety of his family would be in danger.

Fillies said at the Mount Road police station, Cullis continued his confession as promised.

“He said it was Leach who killed [Vicki] by suffocating her with a pillow.”

The sergeant said Cullis had then agreed to take them to where they had buried Vicki.

However, he could not remember the exact route, and it was already mid-morning when they drove down a dirt road in Greenbushes.

“There were lots of trees. We got out and walked, and I spoke to a man who was sleeping there. He described having seeing a car with a white man driving.

“We followed his directions and found the burial site.”

The state alleges that Vicki was killed at Terblanche’s behest because the two were going through a bitter divorce and custody battle over their minor son.

Leach later also admitted to his involvement in the murder plot — but Leach and Cullis blamed each other for the actual killing.

They are both serving lengthy prison sentences.

Cullis previously told the court in a full confession that Leach had been hired by Terblanche to kill Vicki on October 18 2021.

He said Vicki was drugged and suffocated before her body was buried in a shallow grave.

After planting drugs in her Mill Park complex home, Leach reported her missing to the police.

De Ridder Jnr has since turned state witness.

Terblanche is out on bail of R1m and has maintained his innocence throughout.

Testimony continues on Tuesday.

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