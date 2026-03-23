Police nab man with R8m cocaine in backpack in Umhlanga complex

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Police confiscated cash and R8m worth of cocaine from a man at a Somerset Park estate in Umhlanga

Police arrested a man carrying R8m worth of cocaine in his backpack at a residential complex in Somerset Park, Umhlanga, on Monday.

A 62-year-old man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court after police found him with R8m in gold cocaine, cash and cellphones in Somerset Park, Umhlanga. (KZN)

Provincial spokesperson Sgt Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police received information about a man who was dealing in drugs and kept watch on him at his house.

“Just after midnight on Monday morning, the suspect was spotted carrying a backpack at a residential complex on Ilchester Avenue, Canterbury, in [the] Somerset Park area.

“The suspect was stopped by the police, and upon searching the backpack, a substance suspected to be gold cocaine was found in his possession.”

Police also seized an undisclosed amount of money and three cellphones from the suspect.

The man was expected to appear in court on Monday.

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