Power line rebuild in Nelson Mandela Bay ‘progressing well’

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Work to rebuild the Chelsea–Arlington 132kV power line is progressing, with half of the monopole structures and foundation rings installed as crews continue with foundation work.

Work on rebuilding the Chelsea–Arlington 132kV power line is progressing, with half of the monopole structures and foundation rings installed and further foundation work ongoing.

All concrete rings were successfully delivered to the site on Monday morning, according to a municipal statement.

“In addition, installation work on the foundations is advancing well,” it said.

“Of the 24 concrete rings required, 12 have been installed, along with the placement of foundation mesh steel in the prepared foundation holes.

“Teams are currently installing the remaining rings and applying the G5 cement mix as part of the foundation stabilisation process.”

The top piece of a pylon snapped on Wednesday in Bushy Park, causing another massive outage in Gqeberha.

It is the third time so far this year a damaged pylon has caused a widespread outage.

In a separate statement, the municipality said load rotation for group 4 (Sakhasonke, Walmer Location, Victoria Drive, Walmer Links, Deyton Court, 8th Avenue, Prospect Road and surrounding areas) and group 2 (Steve Biko area) would be unlikely for the duration of the outage.

The municipality has set a 21-day deadline for restoration.

“Group 4 and 2 residents should note that the circuit supplying their area is very long, starting at the Lorraine substation, passing through Arlington substation busbars, and then feeding the local distribution substations.

“During peak periods, the directorate can only energise nearby substations to assess safe load limits.

“This means that if your electricity is currently off, it may remain off for the duration of the Chelsea–Arlington 132kV line reconstruction.

“Our teams are closely monitoring the network, and further load rotation will be implemented as demand decreases.

“We understand the inconvenience this causes and sincerely thank you for your patience and co-operation.”

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