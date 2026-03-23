SABC suspends journalist over alleged R500 payment

The SABC has placed journalist Natasha Phiri on precautionary suspension after evidence presented at the Madlanga commission relating to allegations she was paid in exchange for information.
At the commission’s hearings, police sergeant Fannie Nkosi admitted he paid R500 to Phiri. This allegedly happened after Phiri had sent Nkosi contact details for blogger Musa Khawula.
“The SABC views this matter in a serious light and has placed Ms Natasha Phiri on a precautionary suspension while the matter is being investigated,” the SABC said in a statement on Monday.
TimesLIVE
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