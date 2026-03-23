Severe shortage of nurses crippling health care at Livingstone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Livingstone Hospital staff and unions have described dire nursing shortages in one of the region’s most important medical facilities.

A staff member said on Friday that the situation at the tertiary hospital in Gqeberha had reached a crisis point.

“On two occasions in the past week, the emergency floor was left without nursing due to the dire nurse shortage.

“Because of this, surgical and other emergency patients were left unattended for several hours on Wednesday morning.

“Why has it come to this? What did Bhisho expect would happen if they didn’t replace nurses?

“For staff, it is a deep moral injury.

“We are at less than 40% of the nurses we should have, both in the emergency department, in other emergency specialist areas, and in the hospital’s ICU [intensive care unit].”

The staff member said that in all these areas, there were patients on multiple modes of organ support, and they required intensive nursing.

“Imagine your family member is there with, say, meningitis, and there is no nurse.

“The three doctors are busy with other unstable patients.

“Who will detect and help if your family member stops breathing or goes into shock?

“Who will administer the antibiotics?”

The staff member said two or three agency nurses per shift had been arranged by management in the past few days to assist in the emergency area.

“But that is not nearly enough.

“Nearly 200 patients are cared for at any one time in Livingstone’s accident and emergency and ICU rooms.

“The stipulated standard in the general emergency area of the hospital is one nurse to four patients, and in the ICU it is one to one.

“But we are functioning with less than 40% of our required number of nurses.”

Another staff member said the situation was unacceptable.

“Patients are suffering because they are being left for hours at a time without nursing care.

“There have been zero nursing appointments since 2022, and 36 nurses in the emergency department have left in that time.

“Nurses are always divided into four shifts — so that is nine per shift that have left.

“After initial resuscitation, critically ill patients need to be transferred to the ICU. But the ICU has the same staffing problems.

“Correspondingly, the admission rate to the ICU has drastically decreased, and critically ill patients have to wait in the emergency areas for beds.

“This has led to some patients deteriorating.

“As a training hospital, we are teaching the wrong thing to our medical students.

“This is definitely not acceptable patient care.”

The staff member said the problem stemmed from the systemic failure by the department to routinely appoint new nurses when positions became vacant.

“We need more nurses right now because it’s an emergency — and then we need the whole system that deals with the appointment of key medical staff to be overhauled.

“If it is a funding problem, then the department needs to spell that out in a transparent way so the necessary questions can be asked.

“State healthcare patients, many of them the poorest of the poor, deserve better than this.”

Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) provincial organiser Thembisa Witbooi confirmed the severe shortage of nurses.

“It is not only in emergency and ICU at Livingtone but is a widespread challenge in most departments and affects most healthcare facilities across the Eastern Cape.

“The impact on healthcare service delivery is significant,” she said.

“For instance, patients in casualty wait up to 72 hours before being attended to by a doctor, which also highlights the concurrent shortage of medical practitioners.”

Witbooi said it was a vicious circle.

“Our members are required to manage excessively high patient volumes, making it impossible to provide comprehensive and adequate nursing care.

“This strain contributes to the increasing number of medico-legal claims against the department,” she said.

“Furthermore, the shortage has a profound physical and emotional impact on staff.

“Employees are experiencing burnout due to prolonged overwork, which in turn leads to increased absenteeism and high rates of sick leave.”

Witbooi said the department’s current response had largely been the allocation of overtime.

“However, this measure is not sustainable, as it relies on the same already overburdened employees who require rest and recovery, thereby perpetuating the cycle of fatigue and inefficiency.

“In the ICU alone, the number dwindled from 46 nurses to the current 23.

“This reduction has occurred in direct contrast to the growing number of patients presenting at the facility, further exacerbating the strain on service delivery.

“Currently, it is estimated that there is a shortage of at least 20 professional nurses in the emergency and ICU department.”

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) provincial spokesperson Veli Sinqana said the situation in the emergency and ICU at Livingstone was reflected in the entire hospital.

“In wards where it’s supposed to be four or six nurses per shift, there are only two.

“Nurses who resigned, retired, or who are on long leave have not been replaced for the past four years

“Three nurses are responsible for giving patient care to about 68 patients in general wards, with only two allocated assistants.

“At times, patients wait for more than 72 hours to be seen by a doctor and some end up dying without being seen.

“Two units of the ICU had to close down due to staff depletion and we consolidated the remaining staff to work efficiently.”

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the staff recruitment procedures had been escalated to deal with the nursing challenges at Livingstone.

“Numbers that were planned for the new financial year have been increased with strong motivation to accommodate the current situation.

“Agency staff have been utilised to fill gaps while waiting for full-time nursing appointments.”

He said the department was looking at easing patient pressure in Livingstone’s emergency department by channelling some patients to Provincial Hospital.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald