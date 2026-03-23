Two more bodies recovered from Ekapa Mine in Kimberley

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A mud rush incident has claimed the lives of miners at Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberley.

Two more bodies have been recovered from the Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberley, bringing the number of miners recovered to three after a catastrophic mud rush incident last month.

Chief executive Jahn Hohne said the families had been informed.

Five miners were trapped underground at the mine after the mud rush on February 17.

“The company extends its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased.

“Recovery teams have now established visual contact with a fourth miner,” Hohne said.

He said due to the conditions in the area, the process was taking time.

“Work is under way to safely access and recover the remains as soon as conditions allow, and it will be undertaken with the necessary care and safety considerations.”

Hohne said teams continued to work towards the area where the remaining miner was believed to be.

“While there is still ground to be cleared, there is a possibility that the remaining miner may be in close proximity to the others; this can only be confirmed once the area has been fully accessed.

“Water levels remain under control after a temporary power disruption experienced yesterday [Saturday], and operations have since stabilised.”

Hohne said 47,814m³ of water have been pumped from the affected area and 1,125 scoops of material have been removed from the eastern side.

“Recovery operations continue to be conducted carefully and methodically under strict safety controls, with specialist mine rescue and proto teams working around the clock as conditions allow,” he said. — Sowetan