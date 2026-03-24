Agri EC backs lawsuit against minister over FMD response

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Agri EC supports agri groups in urging the minister to let farmers access the foot-and-mouth vaccine independently. Picture: SUPPLIED

Agri EC has thrown its weight behind the application by three other agricultural groups to compel the agriculture minister to allow farmers to acquire and administer the foot-and-mouth vaccine without government permission.

Agri EC president Pieter Cloete said on Tuesday the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in the Humansdorp area should have been a warning to the agriculture department.

“It has been established that the FMD virus can be spread via airborne transmission. You can have the best biosecurity in the world, but if your neighbour gets it, in most circumstances, your turn is next.

“Only by preemptive vaccination can this spread be stopped.

“In the 2024 Humansdorp outbreak, pre-emptive vaccination and having sufficient vaccines available were what contained that outbreak.”

He said that since the outbreak was under control, the Eastern Cape now faces 104 confirmed cases.

An additional 146 suspected outbreaks are awaiting confirmation.

“This indicates more than three new infections per day.

“We probably need upwards of 20-million doses of vaccine to stop this disease nationally, this year.

“Yet success and progress are claimed when 2.5-million doses enter the country.”

He said these doses had in many cases been administered without proper traceability and animal identification.

“Commonages and state farms are placed under quarantine, with no enforcement.

“Our disease-free buffalo herds are now in danger of becoming infected. This will create a permanent source of infection outside of our traditional infected zones.”

Cloete said in most areas, available vaccines had already all been used.

However, every day, new infections were being reported.

“The reality is that this is not going to change if producers are not allowed to procure and administer FMD vaccines via their private veterinarians, through organisations reporting to the government.”

He said litigation was a last resort, but it was abundantly clear that without producer, private veterinarian and agri-organisation involvement, the government would never get ahead of the spread of FMD.

“Nobody expects the government not to have oversight or to abandon its role as the competent authority.

“However, the government simply cannot move fast enough with procurement, logistics and vaccine application to get ahead of the disease.

“As such, Agri Eastern Cape understands the frustration, and that has led to the application being brought against the agriculture minister.”

FMD was declared a national disaster last month.

Business lobby group Sakeliga, the Southern African Agri Initiative, and commercial agri-group Free State Agriculture have brought a high court application against the department.

They accuse the state of delaying the procurement and administration of the vaccine by seeking to control the process and are applying for an order that will allow them to do so themselves and with private vet assistance.

The department says farmers and agri-groups can apply to the department to do this, but to ensure coherence, they must obtain permission before going ahead.

The urgent application was due to be heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.