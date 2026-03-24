Bay hospital achieves East Cape first with milestone heart procedure

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Life St George’s Hospital interventional cardiologist Dr Warren Muller shows the point in the right ventricle of the heart where the leadless pacemaker is inserted and screwed into the heart muscle

A Gqeberha hospital has set the pace for cardiac care in the Eastern Cape with the implantation of a tiny, leadless “generator for the heart” directly into the ailing organ.

The operation, the first of its kind in the province, was done on Monday at Life St George’s Hospital.

It was accomplished by a large local team led by interventional cardiologist Dr Warren Muller, with assistance from Cape Town specialist Dr Jane Moses.

Muller said at lunchtime on Tuesday that the operation had gone well and the female patient was already being discharged.

He said he was proud of his team for thinking outside the box and finding a solution for the patient who needed a pacemaker but who was already undergoing dialysis.

“To implant a normal pacemaker, we make an incision below the left collarbone and place it under the skin.

“Then we run two wires from the pacemaker through the subclavian vein to the heart.

“But the fact that our patient was already having dialysis meant this vein was already being used for that purpose.

“So if we tried to run the pacemaker wires through there as well, there would be an increased chance of dislodgement and infection.”

He said the leadless pacemaker had already been used overseas for about a decade and had also been used in other parts of SA.

“It has never been used in the Eastern Cape but I felt it was the best approach for the patient in this case.”

Muller said the Aveir leadless pacemaker used for the milestone procedure was manufactured by American cardiovascular technology company Abbott and supplied through SA distributor Vertice.

Comprising a titanium case and a lithium battery, it is about the length of a matchstick and the thickness of three matchsticks bound together.

He said a key advantage of the leadless pacemaker implantation procedure was that it was less invasive.

“Instead of having to open up the chest, we make a very small incision in the groin and, using a catheter, we push the pacemaker up to the heart through the femoral vein.

“We insert it directly into the right ventricle of the heart and use the catheter to screw it into place in the heart muscle.

“We do a tug test to ensure it is secure and then remove the catheter.”

He said tests were then done using Bluetooth to see if the leadless pacemaker was correctly delivering the electric pulses needed to correct a slow or irregular heartbeat.

“We can monitor it in this way and also reset it to make the pulses faster or slower.”

He said the leadless pacemaker could also be removed relatively easily.

“It has a hook on the one end, so if we need to, we can reinsert the catheter and, using the snare mechanism at the end, hook the leadless pacemaker, and pull it out.”

He said, however, scar tissue grew quickly over the leadless pacemaker at the point where it was screwed into the heart muscle.

“So if it is a matter of the battery simply needing to be changed after 10-15 years, rather than trying to remove it, we will just insert a second leadless pacemaker.”

Muller said the longer battery life and reduced invasiveness of the leadless pacemaker were attractive, but as relatively new technology, it was still expensive, with one unit costing about R300,000.

He said conventional pacemakers remained a safe and effective treatment for many people with heart rhythm conditions.

“The leadless pacemaker offers clinicians and patients more options, but the most appropriate treatment depends on each patient’s specific condition and should always be discussed with a cardiologist,” he said.

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