‘Black Mermaid’ to host Plett Marine Science Symposium

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zandile Ndhlovu, known as the 'Black Mermaid', spoke at a new series of First Thursday Talks hosted by the SA Cultural Observatory in Gqeberha

Plettenberg Bay is gearing up for its annual splash of marine magic as the fifth Plett Ocean Festival announces its 2026 dates.

Running from July 3-12, the festival promises two weeks of ocean-themed excitement, bringing locals and tourists together to celebrate everything from marine science to local wildlife.

Over the past four years, the festival has grown from a modest local event into a key attraction for the Garden Route during the quieter winter season.

In 2025, an estimated 1,500 visitors attended, spending an average of R6,000 a day on tickets and a three-day stay, generating roughly R27m in revenue for the town.

“Now in its fifth year, the festival has grown exponentially since 2022,” festival director and Plett Tourism acting chief executive Cindy Wilson-Trollip said.

“This year, we will feature 26 ocean-focused events and activities, alongside 24 speakers at the Plett Marine Science Symposium.

“The addition of The Wedge Classic as an anchor event has further increased attendance, with the world-renowned Wedge wave drawing bodyboarders from across the globe.”

The Plett Marine Science Symposium, a three-day highlight of the festival, will showcase the latest discoveries in marine biology, shark behaviour and coastal conservation.

Scientists will present their research on rare Pygmy Right Whales, 14 pelagic bird species and innovations in shark studies.

Presentations are designed to break down complex scientific information so that even high school pupils can grasp the wonders of the ocean.

This year, the symposium will be hosted by ocean conservationist, social activist and filmmaker Zandile Ndhlovu, known as the “Black Mermaid” after becoming SA’s first black female freediving instructor.

There will also be special presentations from winners of the Cape to Rio yacht race.

Supported by TAVCOR, Ndhlovu will also take 40 swim learners below the surface for their first snorkelling adventure, guided by her and Adopt a Swimmer’s Louise Auersperg, introducing them to the underwater world.

Young visitors will also benefit from the Plett Ocean Aweh-ness Hub, sponsored again by Checkers ACT, where 300 children will learn about water safety and marine conservation.

Programmes are hosted on Central Beach in partnership with Shark Spotters.

“The Plett Ocean Festival gives visitors a unique, first-hand experience of the town, its communities and its personality,” Wilson-Trollip said.

“When people get that Plett feeling, they come back year after year.”

With a full calendar of events, inspiring science talks, and hands-on experiences for children, the festival promises to keep Plettenberg Bay buzzing in July, blending education, adventure and celebration of the ocean like never before.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald