Government urges motorists not to panic-buy fuel as supply remains stable

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Fuel supply remains stable despite messages circulating that encourage the public to rush to filling stations. Stock image

Motorists have been urged to continue buying fuel as normal, with government and industry bodies dismissing fears of a national shortage.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources, together with the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa, said fuel supply remains stable despite messages circulating that encourage the public to rush to filling stations.

According to the department, such claims are creating a perception of an imminent shortage and anticipated fuel price increases, driving unnecessary panic-buying.

“South Africa’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term, and there is no basis for panic buying,” the department said.

While isolated logistical disruptions may affect deliveries in some areas, the department said these are operational issues and not indicative of a broader supply crisis and are being actively managed.

It also cautioned against linking local supply concerns to global geopolitical developments, describing such claims as misleading and likely to cause confusion.

Officials warned that panic buying, fuelled by fears of shortages or rising prices, can place strain on supply systems, potentially leading to temporary constraints and congestion at service stations.

Motorists have been encouraged to rely on official communication and continue purchasing fuel as usual, while organisations and social media users have been urged not to share unverified information.

Authorities said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates through official channels if necessary.