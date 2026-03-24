How ‘political interference’ stalled Cradock Four probe

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The sons of the Cradock Four seeking justice are, from left, Ntsika Mhlauli, Nyaniso Goniwe, Lukhanyo Calata and Lonwabo Mkhonto

Allegations of political interference, missing dockets and tensions between officials in SA’s elite investigative unit and prosecuting authority emerged during the Cradock Four inquest on Tuesday.

Details were laid bare in the Gqeberha high court when two retired police officers, tasked with investigating the killings of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli, testified about the challenges they encountered.

The court heard that the original 1985 murder docket was lost from the Pretoria office of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) between 2013 and 2019, with a duplicate in the Hawks strong room stolen.

Phakisa Masegela said he worked in the Hawks main office as a captain when he took over the investigation in 2010.

Masegela said it was difficult to reconstruct the docket because the majority of the witnesses were now either dead or too old.

Eugene de Kock has denied his involvement in the brutal murders of the Cradock Four (Eugene de Kock)

He had worked in the SAPS since November 1978 and retired in 2017.

Masegela said he constructed the original docket using files from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In addition, he compiled a duplicate docket.

During his investigation, he said, he worked closely with officials in the NPA’s Priority Crimes Litigation Unit (PLCU).

Masegela said he handed over his finalised docket to the former deputy director for public prosecutions, advocate Chris Macadam.

However, Masegela said he visited the NPA offices several times to inquire about the progress of the case, to no avail.

Before his retirement, Masegela said, he was told by PLCU head advocate Torie Pretorius that they could not find the docket.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa testified at the Cradock Four inquest (EUGENE COETZEE)

“To put the Cradock Four case together wasn’t easy. I had to build it from scratch,” Masegela said.

He also had to interview suspects such as former apartheid Security Branch officer in Gqeberha, Eric Winter.

Winter, he said, indicated that he was familiar with the case and while he knew everyone in the branch, he was not involved in the murders.

“The day I spoke to Pretorius, I was not convinced the docket was actually missing.”

Masegela said it was only in 2024, when he had an opportunity to meet the NPA team and an investigating officer, that he informed them he had made a duplicate docket that was kept in a “strong room” at the Hawks head office.

Craig Williamson, the notorious apartheid-era spy, has also testified at the Cradock Four inquest (WERNER HILLS)

He said the strong room was not easy to access.

“I made sure it was safe.”

Magesela said a senior official, appointed as the national TRC-co-ordinator within the Hawks, later told him that the storage box was empty and the docket missing.

There had been about 100 documents, including statements, in the docket.

Masegela said he was angry, though not surprised, when he discovered both dockets were missing.

“The prosecution failed me.”

During his investigations, he had also obtained a statement from apartheid-era Vlakplaas death squad commander Eugene de Kock while in prison.

Masegela said he had put the duplicate docket in the storeroom as backup and never informed anyone about it.

“I don’t know how it went missing,” he said.

Masegela said Colonel Vinette Coetzee was allegedly the only one with a key — and she sat next to the storeroom.

“There’s no way to get into the strong room without getting past her,” he claimed.

Next to be called to the stand, former police officer Johannes Makua said he took over the case in 2018.

He retired in May 2024.

Before his retirement, he was a section commander within the Hawks Crimes against the State unit in charge of reinvestigating TRC cases.

He said Masegela gave him proof of receipt from the NPA, acknowledging receipt of the docket.

Makua said he had also tried unsuccessfully to get the docket from Macadam for several months.

Macadam, he said, told him that an unidentified person had taken the docket.

To his surprise, there was no paper trail.

Makua said he could not get any further information from Macadam. There was just tension between them.

He said Macadam became angry and would threaten him with departmental steps if he persisted.

Makua said they were then barred from going to the NPA offices.

Someone was appointed by the Hawks to liaise with them via email.

Makau further recalled how he was called back to Pretoria while on his way to the Eastern Cape to meet officials from the state archive centre in Qonce.

He said he was told by his senior at the time that if he continued with his trip, he would be held in defiance.

Makua said it became difficult to continue with the investigation.

“There was political interference. We were told new blood had to take over.”

At the time, he said, his unit was also responsible for political cases involving politicians in factions within the ANC.

He said there were also decisions taken that the Cradock Four investigation would only recommence once other cases had been finalised, such as the Pebco Three (anti-apartheid activists Sipho Hashe, Champion Galela and Qaqawuli Godolozi, abducted and murdered in 1985 by members of the SA security police) probe.

Makua said he questioned this decision because each case had its own merits.

He said some documents relating to the Cradock Four case were handed over to a team set up in the Eastern Cape, and that is where his involvement ended.

Testimony continues.

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