Sentencing looms for convicted toddler killer Robin Clarke

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Robin Clarke, who was convicted of the murder of baby Krisley Dirker in 2013

The sentencing of a man who beat his toddler stepdaughter to death will finally get under way on Thursday.

Convicted child killer Robin Clarke appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday morning.

It was confirmed that he had secured the services of a new legal representative after he parted ways with his previous lawyer.

The case was accordingly postponed to Thursday for argument in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.

Clarke remains in custody after his bail was revoked when the court found him guilty of murdering little Krisley Dirker in October 2013.

She was just 19 months old at the time.

Krisley, the daughter of Clarke’s wife, Kristen, died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

She had been abused by her mother’s husband for months leading up to her death.

Kristen was found guilty of child abuse and neglect.

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