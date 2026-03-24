SIU seeks to recover R35m in Nelson Mandela Bay contracts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SIU intends to recover millions due to procurement irregularities from the metro's LED streetlight contracts.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is collating evidence to approach the Special Tribunal to set aside the three contracts for the procurement of LED streetlights in Nelson Mandela Bay and recover about R35m.

The anti-corruption unit has also made 20 criminal referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and nine administrative referrals for the blacklisting of implicated service providers.

The SIU has also referred evidence of misconduct against 21 municipal officials for disciplinary referrals.

The details are in an SIU presentation that formed part of the co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee’s engagement with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which began on Tuesday.

The tribunal recovers public funds.

The presentation was made by advocate Zolile Kwayimani from the SIU office in East London.

The names of the companies or officials implicated were not disclosed.

The latest details of the R24m tender investigation were initiated following a presidential proclamation.

The SIU launched its investigation in July 2025 following a case opened by former DOP councillor Tukela Zumani at the Humewood police station in April 2024.

An internal audit report on tender SCM/20-27/S found the municipality incurred irregular expenditure of R24m due to incorrect specifications on the LED contract.

According to Kwayimani, the procurement process followed was irregular.

The contract was to supply and deliver LED lights.

It was last used in 2013 and has since lapsed. However, it was never revived through a formal tender process.

The procurement process for LED streetlights and floodlights was initiated through a verbal instruction, without a needs assessment.

The first validity extension was sent only to 20 of the 26 bidders.

The second validity extension was sent out only to 13 of the 26 bidders, and a day after the first extension period had expired.

“The validity period of the tender was extended twice, disadvantaging potential bidders,” Kwayimani said.

“The service providers were found to have colluded with the price as they had shared information among themselves during the tendering process.

“One of the service providers that tendered was the manufacturer of the lights that were in the bid specification and shared the price of the lights with the other two service providers.

The service providers were found to have colluded with the price as they had shared information among themselves during the tendering process. — Zolile Kwayimani

“Three service providers were appointed and were paid a total of R35,368,417.

“The SIU found that the streetlights supplied by the winning bidders—and approved by the bid committees—were altered during the contract period through verbal agreements between the municipality and the suppliers, without following a proper engineering change management process.”

The SIU also found that municipal depot officials modified streetlights by drilling into single-unit casings to install photocells, or “day/night switches”, after installation.

In addition, the SIU found the metro procured high-wattage streetlights and floodlights from two service providers outside of the contract.

This was deemed irregular, as payment was made using funds approved under the contract.

The investigation further revealed that five municipal employees issued verbal instructions to service providers to deliver to six municipal depots.

This was instead of the municipal stores, which is in contravention of the contract terms.

During its site inspections, the SIU found that the depots were not suitable for long-term or bulk storage of streetlighting.

It was further established that the depots do not keep proper records of items delivered and disbursed for installation.

“[This] places the municipality at risk of paying for incorrectly ordered and delivered items under specific contracts, paying for items unrelated to specific contracts and paying for items not actually delivered,” Kwayimani said.

“The SIU found that deliveries for streetlights procured through the contract and paid for utilising funding were often delivered to the municipal contractors’ and/or suppliers’ addresses.”

In a series of wide-ranging recommendations, the SIU called for a shift towards digitised, controlled and auditable systems, underpinned by clear delegations, strict policy adherence and stronger accountability measures.

• Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald