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Teen appears in court after four-year-old brother killed

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

The 17-year-old mother has been arrested after the fatal shooting of her one-year-old. Stock photo.
An 18-year-old Walmer township resident has appeared in court for the alleged murder of his four-year-old brother (Gallo Images/iStockphoto)

A teenager accused of murdering his four-year-old brother in Walmer township at the weekend appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday afternoon.

The case was postponed to Thursday ahead of a formal bail application.

The 18-year-old murder accused remains in custody.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at the time of the youngster’s arrest on Sunday that officers had responded to a complaint at a residence in Tshanga Street at about 1.45am.

On arrival, the first responder found the lifeless body of the four-year-old child lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

The police have not yet released the name of the accused.

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