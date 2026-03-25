Businesswoman builds legacy in male-dominated construction sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As South Africa marks International Women’s Month, Boniswa Jane Oor is making her mark in a traditionally male-dominated sector, using her construction business BNMS OOR PRO to not only build infrastructure but also uplift communities.

Oor, 46, is part of a growing number of women stepping into industries historically dominated by men, including construction, civil engineering and steelwork.

Through her company, Oor provides a range of essential services, including plumbing, maintenance and structural work, contributing to both economic activity and local development.

“I wanted to challenge myself and really see what I am capable of in this industry.

“Working on-site opened my eyes to the possibilities. I believed in myself and knew that I wanted to be part of this space, even though it is dominated by men.

“It has not been easy, especially with the challenges and things I had to learn along the way, but I was willing to put in the hard work,” said Oor.

Despite not having formal qualifications, Oor has completed several training courses to equip herself with the necessary skills, demonstrating her commitment to learning and growth within the industry.

Some of these courses include First Aid Levels 1 to 3, Fire Fighting Level 1 and MHS Legal Liability Level 2, as well as computer training in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Her construction-related training includes Excavator Level 3, Mine Health and Safety, tendering in construction, reading and interpreting construction drawings and specifications, applying contract documentation, and implementing quality and productivity principles on site.

Offering advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, Oor said it is important to know what you want, to stay informed, and have an inherent passion for your work.

“You must know what you want and be clear about where you are going. It is important to do your research and understand the industry before you step into it.

“You also need to have passion, because without passion, it becomes difficult to keep going when challenges arise.

“I did not have formal qualifications, but I made sure to equip myself through training and learning as much as possible. If you are willing to work hard and stay committed, you can build something for yourself and even create a legacy for your family,” she said.

BNMS OOR PRO, in the mining town of Kathu in the Northern Cape, is also a company that Oor hopes to pass down to her family at some point, even going as far as naming the business after members of her family.

The first four letters stand for her children — Boniswa, Nombulelo, Mpilo and Sabelo.

While they are not directly involved in the business, Oor hopes to one day pass it on as part of a lasting legacy.